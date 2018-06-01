Tyee Announces Second Fellowship for Emerging Indigenous Reporter

The Tyee is pleased to once again partner with Journalists for Human Rights to offer a three-month paid fellowship for an emerging Indigenous reporter.

The successful candidate will join our Vancouver newsroom and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

Our first intern through the program, Emilee Gilpin, is now a full-time reporter with the National Observer. She was noticed for her work at The Tyee.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program, now in its third year. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

Past fellows have joined newsrooms such as Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Global TV, CBC Aboriginal and The Tyee, of course.

The deadline to apply is July 13, 2018, at 11:59 PST. We are aiming for a starting date of Sept. 10, 2018. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit). For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here. And please help us spread the word.