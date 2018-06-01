Tyee News

Tyee Announces Second Fellowship for Emerging Indigenous Reporter

We’re offering a three-month paid position in our Vancouver newsroom. Apply now.

By Robyn Smith Today | TheTyee.ca

Robyn Smith is editor-on-maternity-leave at The Tyee.
Tyee’s first Journalists for Human Rights intern, Emilee Gilpin, speaks about her experience. 

The Tyee is pleased to once again partner with Journalists for Human Rights to offer a three-month paid fellowship for an emerging Indigenous reporter.

The successful candidate will join our Vancouver newsroom and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

Our first intern through the program, Emilee Gilpin, is now a full-time reporter with the National Observer. She was noticed for her work at The Tyee.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program, now in its third year. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

Past fellows have joined newsrooms such as Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Global TV, CBC Aboriginal and The Tyee, of course.

The deadline to apply is July 13, 2018, at 11:59 PST. We are aiming for a starting date of Sept. 10, 2018. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit). For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here. And please help us spread the word. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What are you going do with your 3.27 centimetres of the Trans Mountain pipeline?

Take this week's poll