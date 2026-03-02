Ensemble Made in Canada Champions Nation’s Composers

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Canada’s foremost piano quartet, Ensemble Made in Canada, or EMIC, brings together four of the country’s most acclaimed chamber musicians: violinist Elissa Lee, violist Sheila Jaffé, cellist Trey Lee and pianist Philip Chiu.

In 2021, EMIC won the Juno Award for Classical Album of the Year for Mosaïque, a commissioned suite of piano quartets by 14 Canadian composers. In creating a musical landscape of the country, EMIC celebrated its diversity and beauty.

For their upcoming concert on March 27, they perform Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Quintet No. 2, alongside works by Dene composer and fiddler Wesley Hardisty and Canadian composer Carmen Braden, who hails from the Northwest Territories.

Lauded for their dynamic performances and rich interpretative insight, EMIC has performed at major festivals and concert series across North America, while also championing music education through outreach and master classes. Whether performing classical repertoire or newly commissioned works, they captivate audiences with their expressive range and technical brilliance.

From the concert halls of Canada to international stages, EMIC continues to redefine the Canadian chamber music landscape with passion, precision and imagination.

Ensemble Made in Canada will perform March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts’ Telus Studio Theatre on the campus of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Chan Centre’s website.

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