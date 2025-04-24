Catch ‘The Frontliners’ Onstage at the Firehall Arts Centre

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Catch ‘The Frontliners’ Onstage at the Firehall Arts Centre

Vancouver’s very own award-winning comedic drama runs May 1 to 11.

Firehall Arts Centre TodayThe Tyee

Three people surround a desk. One is flipping through a file folder, one is seated at the desk talking on a phone, and one is gesturing with a pencil in hand.
From left to right, Francis Dowlatabadi, Janavi Chawla and Adrian Neblett. Photo by Chelsey Stuyt Photography.

In partnership with Blackout Art Society and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre, or vAct, the Firehall Arts Centre is proud to produce and present the world premiere of The Frontliners this May.

Directed by vAct’s Derek Chan and written by Zahida Rahemtulla, The Frontliners is a comedic drama that takes audiences to an East Vancouver hotel in early 2016, where three beleaguered employees find homes for new families from Syria in the midst of a housing crisis.

Originally developed by the Arts Club Theatre Company as part of their emerging playwrights’ unit in 2019, it went on to win the Fringe New Play Prize.

“I’m very excited to bring The Frontliners to the Firehall stage after developing it with so many incredible artists and partners,” says Rahemtulla.

“From the support of Playwrights Theatre Centre, the Arts Club Emerging Playwrights' Unit and the Silk Road Institute, to current partners vAct, Blackout Art Society and the Firehall, to the musical collaboration with artists like Farouk Alsajee, this play has been shaped by a large community, and I’m grateful to be able to share it with Vancouver audiences.

“After premiering The Wrong Bashir at the Firehall, it also feels special to return to this theatre with my second play.”

Don’t miss The Frontliners at the Firehall Arts Centre from Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 11, 2025. For tickets, visit their website. [Tyee]

