Catch ‘The Frontliners’ Onstage at the Firehall Arts Centre

In partnership with Blackout Art Society and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre, or vAct, the Firehall Arts Centre is proud to produce and present the world premiere of The Frontliners this May.

Directed by vAct’s Derek Chan and written by Zahida Rahemtulla, The Frontliners is a comedic drama that takes audiences to an East Vancouver hotel in early 2016, where three beleaguered employees find homes for new families from Syria in the midst of a housing crisis.

Originally developed by the Arts Club Theatre Company as part of their emerging playwrights’ unit in 2019, it went on to win the Fringe New Play Prize.

“I’m very excited to bring The Frontliners to the Firehall stage after developing it with so many incredible artists and partners,” says Rahemtulla.

“From the support of Playwrights Theatre Centre, the Arts Club Emerging Playwrights' Unit and the Silk Road Institute, to current partners vAct, Blackout Art Society and the Firehall, to the musical collaboration with artists like Farouk Alsajee, this play has been shaped by a large community, and I’m grateful to be able to share it with Vancouver audiences.

“After premiering The Wrong Bashir at the Firehall, it also feels special to return to this theatre with my second play.”

Don’t miss The Frontliners at the Firehall Arts Centre from Thursday, May 1, to Sunday, May 11, 2025. For tickets, visit their website.

