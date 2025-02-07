This Month, ‘Bach Ties the Knot’ in Vancouver

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Weekender
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

This Month, ‘Bach Ties the Knot’ in Vancouver

The new cantata by soprano Dorothee Mields, inspired by the Baroque composer, arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

A light-skinned woman with long, straight blonde hair looks directly at the camera. She is wearing an elegant emerald green dress and shawl with matching necklace. Behing her is a blurred building with classic columns.
Soprano Dorothee Mields performs in Bach Ties the Knot, one of three concerts at EMV’s LUMEN Festival, running from Feb. 14 to 16 in Vancouver. Image submitted.
Early Music Vancouver 7 Feb 2025The Tyee

Early Music Vancouver is delighted to present Bach Ties the Knot, a captivating exploration of J.S. Bach’s wedding-related works that features a new fictive wedding cantata performed by acclaimed German soprano Dorothee Mields.

Part of EMV’s 2025 LUMEN Festival, this concert will feature Mields alongside EMV’s in-house orchestra, the Pacific Baroque Orchestra, under the direction of Alexander Weimann. The performance is Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church in Vancouver.

Mields, one of the leading interpreters of 17th- and 18th-century music, is beloved by audiences and critics alike for her unique timbre and moving interpretations.

EMV has long enjoyed a close collaboration with Mields, whose spellbinding performances have captivated Vancouver audiences in earlier performances. This season, Mields will perform Bach’s beloved Cantata BWV 202 “Weichet nur,” possibly composed by Bach for his own wedding to Anna Magdalena, alongside the world premiere of her newly crafted fictive wedding cantata, “O großes Hochzeitsfest!”

“We’re delighted to present a concert that celebrates the timeless themes of love and union through some of Bach’s most exquisite music,” says Suzie LeBlanc, artistic and executive director of EMV.

“Dorothee Mields’ artistry and deep connection to this repertoire promise an unforgettable experience, bringing to life the emotional depth and brilliance of these works.”

Inspired by Bach’s technique of Parodie — reworking his own compositions — Mields has curated a cantata from a selection of Bach’s sinfonias, recitatives, arias and one chorale. This artfully constructed work expands on the limited number of Bach cantatas for solo soprano, while simultaneously shining a spotlight on rarely performed yet exceptionally beautiful pieces from the composer’s vast and rich collection.

Bach Ties the Knot is one of three unique concerts featured in EMV’s LUMEN Festival, which takes place Feb. 14 to 16. The other two concerts in the festival are Draw on Sweet Night, with U.K. ensemble VOCES8 on Feb. 14, and El Parnasso: La Música de Estevan Daça, featuring soprano Perrine Devillers and vihuelist Ariel Abramovich, performed on Feb. 16.

EMV’s presentation of Bach Ties the Knot will feature a pre-concert chat at 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church with Dorothee Mields and Alexander Weimann, hosted by Suzie LeBlanc.

For information and tickets, visit the Early Music Vancouver website. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll