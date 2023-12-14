CONTEST: Win Tickets to PuSh Festival Plus a Modo Gift Card

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

At 2024’s PuSh Festival, immerse yourself in boundary-pushing, risk-taking works that present personal accounts of resistance and radical acts of vulnerability.

Running from Jan. 18 to Feb. 4, PuSh International Performing Arts Festival brings together 17 works by acclaimed artists from 15 countries, and asks:

Can a live art festival be a ritual for social change? A means to rethink history while imagining possible futures?

The 2024 program pushes us to examine our relationship to contemporary themes of migration, displacement, labour, injustice and artificial intelligence with interdisciplinary works, theatre, dance, aerial arts and music. Plus, Club PuSh cabaret nights are back with Talking Stick and frank theatre co.

2024's festival marks 15 years of PuSh at SFU Woodward's. We're celebrating this beautiful partnership with a series of shows during PuSh. One Tyee reader will receive two tickets to the PuSh show of their choice at SFU: L'amour telle une cathédrale ensevelie (Love Like a Buried Cathedral), DARK MATTER or The Runner. Enter to win below.

For those wanting to meet the artists bringing works to this year's festival, PuSh Play is a freshly pressed podcast featuring artists who are pushing boundaries and playing with form. You can join Gabrielle Martin, PuSh’s director of programming, in conversation with creators of innovative and dynamic works being presented at the 2024 festival. Available wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes Mondays and Thursdays.

PuSh passes for multiple shows are available while quantities last. Passholders save up to 25 per cent off single tickets when they buy four or six shows together.

About PuSh International Performing Arts Festival

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, taking place over three weeks each January in theatres and venues across the city.

PuSh presents ground-breaking, contemporary works of theatre, dance, music and multimedia by acclaimed local, national and international artists.

