CONTEST: Win a Gift Certificate to Support Emerging Artists and Designers

One lucky Tyee reader will receive $100 to shop one-of-a-kind creations by Emily Carr students at their annual art sale.

Emily Carr University 2 Nov 2023The Tyee

A person in a creamsicle orange baseball hat, a beige-knitted wool sweater and brown jacket holds and looks into a handmade white ceramic mug. Mugs hang on the wall in front of them, and a wall of tiled art hangs in the background.
From Nov. 23 to 25, shop a wide selection of paintings, photographs, housewares and more.

The annual Emily Carr Student Art Sale offers a chance to get to know and own the work of the city’s emerging artists. The sale will be held on campus on East First Avenue from Nov. 23 to 25 and features a wide selection of original paintings, photographs, prints, ceramics, wearable works, housewares and more, all produced by ECU students.

The event centres on student entrepreneurship by providing up-and-coming artists and designers with a public platform to showcase and promote their respective practices, while connecting personally with buyers and benefactors to help launch their creative careers. Between 175 and 225 students typically participate.

One lucky reader will win a $100 gift certificate to spend exclusively at the sale. Quantities are limited and many pieces are one-of-a-kind, so art and culture lovers are encouraged to check in early on opening day. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research.

Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

For more info about the event, visit the Emily Carr website, or follow the Student Art Sale on Instagram @emilycarr_sas. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

