CONTEST: Win a Gift Certificate to Support Emerging Artists and Designers

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The annual Emily Carr Student Art Sale offers a chance to get to know and own the work of the city’s emerging artists. The sale will be held on campus on East First Avenue from Nov. 23 to 25 and features a wide selection of original paintings, photographs, prints, ceramics, wearable works, housewares and more, all produced by ECU students.

The event centres on student entrepreneurship by providing up-and-coming artists and designers with a public platform to showcase and promote their respective practices, while connecting personally with buyers and benefactors to help launch their creative careers. Between 175 and 225 students typically participate.

One lucky reader will win a $100 gift certificate to spend exclusively at the sale. Quantities are limited and many pieces are one-of-a-kind, so art and culture lovers are encouraged to check in early on opening day. Enter to win below.







About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research.

Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

For more info about the event, visit the Emily Carr website, or follow the Student Art Sale on Instagram @emilycarr_sas.

Read more: Art