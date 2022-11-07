CONTEST: Win a Show and Dinner Package from The Cultch

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

CATCH THE EAST VAN PANTO WHAT: The Little Mermaid

WHERE: The Cultch York Theatre, 639 Commercial Dr., Vancouver

WHEN: begins Nov. 16 in person, Dec. 17 online; both through Jan. 1, 2023

See showtimes and purchase tickets.

Vancouver's beloved holiday theatre tradition, the East Van Panto, is having its 10th anniversary! To celebrate, Theatre Replacement's hilarious all-ages musical theatre production is taking a trip under the sea with The Little Mermaid.

Come down to The Cultch's York Theatre starting Nov. 16 and join Ariel, a musically gifted, environmentally minded human teenager, as she dives into an ocean adventure that will take her to the bottom of the Burrard Inlet and back. Meet fishy characters, soak up pop-song parodies, and swim along with her as she tries to woo her teenage mer-person crush before the devilish octopus Ursula's curse comes true.

With its delightful musical reimaginings, witty jokes, loving send-ups of East Van characters and unforgettable cast, the East Van Panto is a treat for audiences of all ages.

“A holiday tradition, an exceptional Christmas gift idea, or just because you want to laugh yourself silly, tickets to the East Van Panto are a must," says Family Fun Vancouver. “Seriously, don't miss out on the beloved East Van Panto.”

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, The Cultch is giving away a dinner and show package for an East Van night out. One lucky Tyee reader will win four tickets to East Van Panto: The Little Mermaid plus a $100 gift certificate for Caffè La Tana to enjoy delicious Italian cuisine before or after the show. Enter to win below.

The Little Mermaid plays at the York Theatre starting Nov. 16, and online Dec. 17 through until the end of the year. For tickets and showtimes, visit The Cultch's website.

About The Cultch + Caffè La Tana

The Cultch is Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub — presenting contemporary theatre, dance, circus, music, visual art and innovative livestreams.

Caffè La Tana is an intimate affair, offering a menu of plates and pasta to share and an all-Italian wine list and cocktails, grappa and amari to start, finish and make the most of the evening.

