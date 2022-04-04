The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Musical Tour-de-Force ‘The Invisible’ Comes to The Cultch this April

The seldom-told stories of women spies in the Second World War take centre stage in Catalyst Theatre’s celebrated saga.

The Cultch 4 Apr 2022TheTyee.ca

TheInvisiblePlay.jpg
The Invisible runs April 29 to May 7 at The Cultch’s York Theatre. Photo of Melissa MacPherson by DBPhotographics.

The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an incredible genre-busting mashup of historical research, film noir, graphic novels and musical theatre. Coming to Vancouver for the first time, this production by Catalyst Theatre thrilled audiences and critics during runs in Calgary and Edmonton.

“This show takes a dash of Captain America, a dollop of Agent Carter and a fistful of Wonder Woman, and adds the sensibility of Bob Fosse,” said the Globe and Mail, while the Calgary Herald wrote that “the music seethes with energy and passion.”

Inspired by the true stories of female special operations executives in the Second World War, The Invisible follows seven Allied spies on a dangerous mission of espionage and sabotage. Landing in France, these women bravely work to disrupt the Nazi occupation using all their skills and cunning.

582px version of TheInvisiblePlayChorus.jpg
Photo of The Invisible ensemble by DBPhotographics.

Tasked with helping to take down the greatest threat of the 20th century, each member of The Invisible brings a particular skill set — everything from demolition to decoding — to the mission. Behind enemy lines and far from help, each woman must also answer the question: “What would you be ready to lay down your life for?”

“These women were meant to be invisible. If they were captured, they had nowhere to turn. Many of them simply disappeared,” says playwright-director Jonathan Christenson in an interview with the Calgary Herald.

The Invisible is not afraid to tread some morally grey territories, and to my mind this makes it all the more accomplished,” writes Étienne Fillion-Sauvé for the Gateway.

“This is a period of world history that is rife in moral quandaries, where people had to make hard choices in the heat of the moment.... The fact that The Invisible chooses to focus specifically on the war efforts by women, who have long been cast in the shadow in favour of male war heroes, is all the more refreshing and inspiring.”

Don’t miss this epic saga of heroism, sacrifice and the tragedies of war, told through Christenson’s poignant script and poetic musical score.

Visit The Cultch’s website to book your tickets! [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative.

