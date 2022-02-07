The Cultch Unveils New Season to Light up Your Winter and Spring

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

JOIN US WHAT: The Cultch’s winter/spring 2022 season WHEN: February to May 2022 WHERE: Various venues across Vancouver, and online

It is time to emerge from winter isolation, awaken the soul and experience the togetherness of live theatre — The Cultch’s winter/spring 2022 season is here!

Following a mostly digital lineup, The Cultch, which oversees the Historic Theatre, the York and the Vancity Culture Lab, has announced a joyous season of live in-person performances and digital works from February to May 2022.

The season starts off with the fifth annual Femme Festival. Now in its fifth year, this festival highlights the power of female-identifying voices.

Sea Sick, a story of climate change and the oceans from award-winning science journalist Alanna Mitchell, opens the festival on Feb. 9 to 19.

This is followed by Beautiful Man, a razor-sharp satire that imagines a world in which women are the ones doing the catcalling, from Feb. 24 to March 5.

In Response to Alabama, an intimate piece where performers share the stories of their abortions, runs March 3 to 12.

Performed in English and Spanish from March 10 to 19 in-person, and available online from April 5 to 10, Clean/Espejos tracks the collision of two women from different worlds — a Mexican hotel employee and a Canadian wedding guest.

Bunny, by award-winning playwright Hannah Moscovitch, will then dive boldly into sex, desire and social mores from March 17 to 27.

Closing out the festival is a co-production with Vancouver International Dance Festival, BOW’T TRAIL RETROSPEK, from Montreal’s Rhodnie Désir and RD Créations, exploring African cultures and rhythms of peoples deported to the Americas through sublime dance choreography.

Outside of the festival, The Cultch is presenting Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer, a trickster story for the modern world, Bad Parent, a comedy from Ins Choi, creator of the hit CBC sitcom and play Kim’s Convenience, and Himmat, a multigenerational meditation on immigration and familial ties.

In April, the musical tour-de-force The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare will storm the stage with the incredible true story of female special operatives during the Second World War.

The Cultch will be welcoming audiences back, masked and vaxed, following provincial health orders. To help theatre-lovers purchase tickets and subscriptions with confidence, The Cultch is offering a ticket guarantee that allows audience members to obtain an exchange, credit, gift certificate or refund if a show is cancelled prematurely.

Through constant experimentation and by embracing digital, The Cultch managed to keep its stage lit and continue to bring live theatre to its audiences during a challenging couple of years.

“When we couldn’t gather physically, we went online and brought our stages into our patrons’ living rooms,” says Heather Redfern, the organization’s executive director. “All that innovation has produced something new and at the start of 2022 we were thrilled to announce RE/PLAY — The Cultch’s digital playground — showcasing diverse, edgy online theatre.”

Through RE/PLAY, The Cultch has announced a special presentation of TM, a rule-breaking one-on-one work from celebrated Belgian theatre company Ontroerend Goed. Available on-demand as part of the RE/PLAY digital series or individually are the frank theatre’s Be-Longing, a theatrical film and a reflection on home, the digital version of Neworld Theatre’s bilingual Clean/Espejos and Can I Live?, an outstretched hand in the storm of climate change anxiety.

“These worlds of creativity and imagination will lift us out of isolation and into togetherness,” says Redfern.

For showtimes, tickets and season subscriptions, visit The Cultch website.

