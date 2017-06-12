CONTEST: Hack Your Urban Homestead with Great Reads from New Society Publishers

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Partners do not have editorial control over articles within Tyee Presents initiatives. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Want to be self-sufficient, but the space you have available is tighter than your budget? If this sounds familiar, the Urban Homesteader Hacks book series was created just for you. These authors will help you navigate the wide world of homesteading, regardless of how big (or small!) your space and budget may be. Topics range from cheesemaking to gardening and composting — everything the budding urban homesteader needs to succeed.

These terrific books are easy to use, accessible and personable. Take small steps and increase your self-reliance and take back DIY skills — even if you’re working with an apartment balcony or a suburban backyard.

Register below to win one of three sets of books. Each set includes:

The Food Lover’s Garden: Growing, Cooking, and Eating Well by Jenni Blackmore.

Foodie meets gardener in this deliciously accessible, easy-to-use guide to growing, cooking, and preserving 20-some popular, easy-to-grow vegetables and herbs. The Food Lover’s Garden takes the budding gardener from planting, growing, and harvesting, to preparation of delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals. This book is the full-meal-deal on homegrown food.

The Art of Plant-Based Cheesemaking: How to Craft Real, Cultured, Non-Dairy Cheese by Karen McAthy.

Packed with simple methods, clear recipes, and straightforward guidelines, The Art of Plant-Based Cheesemaking arms the reader with a clear understanding of the processes for creating authentic cultured, non-dairy, plant-based cheese using traditional (dairy) cheesemaking methods. It gives permission and calls on the reader to experiment, adapt, and have fun with easy and advanced plant-based cheese recipes.

Worms at Work: Harnessing the Awesome Power of Worms with Vermiculture and Vermicomposting by Crystal Stevens.

Worms play a vital role in soil health, soil fertility and ultimately, the yield of a garden. Designed as a straightforward, easy-to-use handbook, Worms at Work is a no-fuss guide to creating and harnessing the power of vermicompost. Intended for the beginning gardener and experienced farmer alike, all that is required is a healthy appreciation for healthy, happy soil!

For a chance to win a set of books, just enter your name and email address into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Monday, June 26. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they will be sent the books.

Who are New Society Publishers?

New Society Publishers are an activist, solutions-oriented publisher focused on publishing books for a world of change. Our books offer tips, tools, and insights from leading experts in sustainable building, homesteading, climate change, environment, conscientious commerce, renewable energy, and more — positive solutions for troubled times. We’re proud to hold to the highest environmental and social standards of any publisher in North America.