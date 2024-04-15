Alberta Wants to Block Federal Dollars for Some Scientists

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta
Science + Tech

Alberta Wants to Block Federal Dollars for Some Scientists

Danielle Smith seeks a veto over Ottawa-funded research her government doesn’t like. The bill, explained.

Lisa Young TodayThe Tyee

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!?

A 50-ish woman with shoulder-length dark hair wearing a blue suit stands beside a man of similar age wearing a dark grey suit.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver say the province needs the power to approve municipal and university agreements with the federal government. Photo via Alberta government.

OK, readers. You suddenly need to understand research funding in Canada. (Thanks to Danielle Smith for legislation that would give the Alberta government a veto over federal funding for academic research.)

Not to worry, I’ve got your back.

Federalism and post-secondary education

The provinces have jurisdiction over post-secondary education. They legislate in this area, approve the creation of institutions, set out how the institutions will be governed and pay some of the bills via operating grants to post-secondaries. The operating grants, together with revenue from tuition and things like parking, keep the lights on and pay faculty and staff salaries.

The federal government has no constitutional jurisdiction, but it has cash. And it thinks of “research” as being its responsibility. So the federal government is the major funder of research. It does this via the “tri-council” — the three granting councils at arm’s length from government. (Italics signal that this is important!)

What are the granting councils?

The three arm’s-length granting councils are the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, or CIHR; the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, NSERC or “enn-serk”; and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, SSHRC or “shirk” (I know, unfortunate acronym!).

Here’s an overview of what they do.

Who decides what gets funded?

A researcher who wants to get funded by one of the agencies submits an application that includes details about what the research would entail, why it’s important and what funds are required. These are adjudicated by panels of other researchers in the discipline. Government doesn’t get involved.

There are areas of research that have been identified as “strategic priorities” by the governing councils of the granting agencies, and so funds are set aside to fund research in these areas. So, CIHR sets aside money for “enhanced patient experiences and outcomes through health innovation” and “health and wellness for Aboriginal people.” SSHRC has set aside money for its Imagining Canada’s Future initiative, which prioritizes areas like “shifting dynamics of privilege and mobilization.” Probably a little “woke” for the Smith government’s taste, but hardly an extension of the Justin Trudeau government’s policy agenda.

How could the province get involved?

If the provincial government wanted to push research in a particular area in Alberta, it could spend its own money. And whaddya know! They already do that. Alberta Innovates provides funding focused on digital health, clean resources and smart agriculture. There’s nothing for the humanities and social sciences, but there’s nothing stopping the province from funding the kind of research the government would prefer.

But what about this new legislation?

Could the province stop the funding of research it doesn’t like?

Here’s CBC reporter Janet French’s account of what Smith said about post-secondary institutions:

“Smith said those agreements also require provincial oversight in Alberta because the federal government is making political decisions about which research projects to fund.

“‘That they fund in a certain way, based on a certain ideology, and that’s what we’re going to be able to determine once that becomes a lot more transparent,’ Smith said.”

For the provincial government to pick and choose what gets funded by the federal government would require the granting councils to amend their agreements with Alberta post-secondary institutions. Right now, those agreements basically say that the institution can be trusted to hold research money on behalf of the granting agencies, and that they promise to follow accounting rules and make sure that researchers comply with research ethics rules.

If the province insisted on ripping those agreements up to insert a clause saying that the province could veto funding, I suspect that the reply from Ottawa would be to say a firm “no” as this would undermine the political independence of the agencies.

If Alberta can’t accept independently adjudicated research granting competitions, they would say, then Alberta institutions can no longer hold research grants.

And I can’t begin to tell you what a big deal that would be for Alberta’s post-secondary institutions. It’s part of Peter Lougheed’s legacy that a province with just over 10 per cent of the national population is home to two of the country’s top seven or eight research institutions. Take away the ability to hold federal research grants, and decades of work building these institutions into nationally and internationally recognized research universities is gone overnight. As are the top researchers.

Surely this is not the Smith government’s intention. Surely her comments were meant to please the party base and rattle the “so-called experts” in their “ivory towers” but not to signal an actual intention moving forward.

But if Smith’s actual plan is to get into a fight with the national research establishment, it will be the province’s research universities that pay the price. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about AI?

Take this week's poll