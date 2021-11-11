Please Advise! Now Saskatchewan Wants to Split?

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Opinion
  |  
Politics

Please Advise! Now Saskatchewan Wants to Split?

Yet another Prairie province with a secession obsession. Doc Steve assesses the risk.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
ScottMoeRaisedFist.jpg
Premier Scott Moe will fight for a free Saskatchewan! Photo by Kayle Neis, the Canadian Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will seek greater autonomy, aiming to become “a nation within a nation.” How do you think this will play out?

Signed,

Moose Javian

Dear MJ,

Well, it had to happen eventually. You just know Prince Albert has been impatient to become King Albert. And any town called Battleford is going to be spoiling for a fight — apparently the terrible civil war with North Battleford taught them nothing.

Dr. Steve can confirm that Saskatchewan is indeed a distinct society. He spent some formative years under the flag of the tiger lily, toddling along with his family to Regina, then returning for a couple of stretches as a young man. Dr. Steve once lived in Estevan. He supports the Roughriders. He still refers to chocolate milk as “Vi-Co.” Now that “President Jefferson” Moe has commenced the fight for greater provincial independence, it will be important to consult with experts — like Dr. Steve — who know these mysterious Prairie people and understand their ways.

First, some basic facts: Saskatchewan’s official motto is “Ha! You call this cold?” The Saskatchewan provincial crest features a lion, but that’s really just a bit of bragging. Just as St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, Roughriders quarterback Ron Lancaster routed the Lions from Saskatchewan, sending them right back to B.C. where they came from. Saskatchewan is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest natural pool table. Geologists have long studied the provincial landscape to discover how it managed to overcome the natural curvature of the Earth.

So now that giant whole-wheat biscuit wants to separate. Why is General Robert E. Moe so upset, anyway? It’s mostly because of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recently announced plan to cap emissions on oil and gas. “Stonewall” Moe wants to break away not just from Canada, but from the global climate. Having declared independence, Moe may then deal with greenhouse gases by enclosing Saskatchewan in an actual greenhouse, a popular move in a region where the downside of global warming can be difficult to explain.

Moe cited other irritants between the province and Ottawa, among them a desire for increased control over international relations. This could mean Saskatchewan sending its own diplomats to Wyoming and South Dakota. You need someone who understands when you’re talking with a stalk of grass sticking out of your mouth. When a farmer takes off a hat, surveys a field, scratches, squints and says, “Yep... it’s just like I told those fellers...” you have to have people on the ground who can respond appropriately. A sage nod? A rueful headshake? A ruminative spit? Your standard pointy-headed, McGill-educated diplomat wouldn’t know.

Ultimately, however, Saskatchewan’s real trouble will not be with Ottawa. Their real trouble will be with Alberta. They’ve been making noise about going solo much longer than Saskatchewan, and you just know that if their neighbour goes rogue, Alberta will declare independence too. And that will mean war. The battleground: Lloydminster.

Once Saskatchewan and Alberta each declare sovereignty, Lloydminster will become the Kashmir of the Canadian Prairies. The provincial border runs right through the middle of town. Brother against brother, sister against sister, farmer against rancher, Boston Pizza against KFC. Which side has the greater resources? The Lloydminster Tim Hortons is in Alberta, but the A&W is in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan has the hospital, but Alberta has the Shoppers Drug Mart. Alberta has the Starbucks, which could prove crucial, but the Saskatchewan-side 7-Eleven will have plenty of Red Bull. It could come down to a fight between the Roughriders and the Stampeders and a question of who has the best defensive line.

We in British Columbia should be well positioned to cash in on the interprovincial strife. Saskatchewan will have to continue to send grain to B.C. in exchange for the rights to use Loverboy’s “Turn Me Loose” as their national anthem. (They will want something everyone can sing, and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” will be too expensive.)

All the same, we should remain firmly opposed to Saskatchewan’s attempt to split this country like a stack of empty beer cases in a college dorm.

An independent Saskatchewan would be like the sleeping dude in the middle seat on a cross-country flight. Pretty awkward when Manitoba has to go the bathroom. And remember, Saskatchewan, if there is going to be a breakup, it could get pretty ugly. We will definitely want custody of Joni Mitchell. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll