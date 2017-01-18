The Political Pearls of Kevin O’Leary

The world really could use another rich reality TV celeb as chief of state, so Kevin O’Leary is stepping up. Today the Shark Tank star officially sets his sights on becoming Canada’s prime minister once he has led the Conservatives back to majority rule in 2019. Should that day come, expect these guiding principles for an O’Leary government, given what the relentlessly self-promoting if not all he’s cracked up to be investor has stated publicly already.

Contests, events & more from Tyee and select partners Win Tickets to ‘KDocs’, Kwantlen’s Burgeoning Documentary Film Fest Documentary pairs with discussion, debate and dialogue at this unique February event.

FAMILY VALUES

Dump your fiancé, chase wealth and lots of girlfriends. That’s what O’Leary advised when asked if being a “prosperous entrepreneur” makes it difficult to be attentive in a relationship and do a fair share of parenting. According to Press Progress, O’Leary answered by telling a story about a business student whose fiancé told him:

“I can’t stay with you anymore, you have no time for me, you’re all consumed — school all day, business all night.”

“If you don’t start spending time with me,” the fiancé said, “it’s over between us.”

“What do I do Kevin?” the student asked.

O’Leary: “Which one is easier to replace: the business or your girlfriend? ... The answer is this, he is very happy, he has many girlfriends because he’s very wealthy now.”