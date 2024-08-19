Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

One Apartment Complex, Many Fires. And Finally, Demolition by the City

Vancouver’s chief building official says he wants more tools to deal with problem landlords and dangerous buildings.

Jen St. Denis TodayThe Tyee

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee covering civic issues. Find her on X @JenStDen.

A large backhoe stands in the rubble of a burned apartment building. In the foreground three firefighters stand watching the demolition.
‘It was left to rot.’ Firefighters look on as demolition starts at an apartment building at 414 E. 10th Ave. in Vancouver. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

After several fires at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver’s chief building official says he’ll work to put in place tougher penalties for problem landlords.

Saul Schwebs said the city needs more power to demolish buildings that are public safety risks and is looking at jurisdictions like Surrey for ideas on how to strengthen fire safety bylaws.

The city may also consider increasing property taxes for landlords who fail to comply with building safety orders.

Schwebs made the comments during a press conference last Friday as city workers began a demolition of a rental apartment building at 414 E. 10th Ave.

The building had a serious fire on July 27, 2023, that displaced all 70 tenants. The building was damaged enough to make it unfit to occupy, but not enough for the city to order a demolition, Schwebs said. Fire investigators found that the fire was accidental and started when a tenant with hoarding problems left a candle unattended.

Several months before the July 2023 fire, city prosecutors had charged landlords Fu De Ren and Feng Yan with 20 fire safety violations after an inspection found numerous problems at the building. The city had also fined Ren for building violations in 2017 and again in 2020, according to court documents. In 2017 Ren was fined $750; in 2020, he was fined $13,000. In 2024, a judge fined Ren another $4,500 after he pleaded guilty to six out of 20 bylaw violation charges.

A Tyee investigation revealed that Ren and Yan’s problems with fire safety violations at rental buildings go back years. In 2009, a fire at an apartment building the couple owned in Burnaby killed one tenant and severely injured an eight-year-old boy. In 2013, another fire at the same building led to the building being demolished.

After the July 2023 fire at the 10th Avenue address, Ren and Yang failed to keep the building secured. Squatters frequently entered the building, and there were several more fires.

Despite more orders from the city to Ren and Yan to secure the building so people couldn’t get in, neighbours told The Tyee they continued to see squatters enter the property.

On Sept. 21, 2023, Ren was charged with three more municipal bylaw offences. His next court date — the fourth appearance related to the charges — is Thursday, according to Court Services Online.

On Aug. 6, there was yet another fire at 414 E. 10th. This time the damage was so severe that the city has stepped in to demolish the building.

An overhead view shows black and beige smoke rising from an apartment fire.
On Aug. 6, 414 E. 10th Ave. caught fire again, with smoke visible in much of Vancouver. Photo submitted.

Schwebs said city staff had spent a lot of time over the past few months trying to stabilize the building, but the owner had not done any work to repair it.

“It was left to rot,” he said.

On Friday, numerous rusted cars with broken windows and other water damage were sitting on the street, pulled out of the building’s parkade by demolition crews. The cars had been sitting in the building’s underground parking lot since the fire on July 27, 2023.

A burned, battered car sits behind yellow police tape. In the background are a yellow backhoe and building rubble.
A damaged car that was pulled out of the parkade of 414 E. 10th Ave. before demolition. Several cars had been left in the underground parkade since a fire on July 27, 2023, left the building uninhabitable. Photo for The Tyee by Jen St. Denis.

Schwebs declined to say whether the city would attempt to expropriate the property, but he said it’s unlikely the site will remain owned by Ren and Yan much longer. Court documents show that Vancity credit union, which had given Ren and Yan a mortgage in 2018, has started foreclosure proceedings.

Don Gardner lives across the alley from the apartment building. He called the city’s handling of it “a disaster.”

“We’ve been complaining to the city. We’ve written to the city, to the mayor, council, about the fact that there were squatters in here all the time,” he said. “It’s basically sat unprotected for a year. I have no understanding why that was allowed.”

The Tyee contacted Ren to ask for comment for this story, but he did not respond. [Tyee]

