Spirit Bears Have a Special Power When Hunting

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Canada needs more independent media. And independent media needs you.

Did you know that most news organizations in Canada are owned by just a handful of companies? And that these companies have been shutting down newsrooms and laying off reporters continually over the past few decades?

Fact-based, credible journalism is essential to our democracy. Unlike many other newsrooms across the country, The Tyee’s independent newsroom is stable and growing.

How are we able to do this? The Tyee Builder program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip into our editorial budget so that we can keep doing what we do best: fact-based, in-depth reporting on issues that matter to our readers. No paywall. No junk. Just good journalism.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to be Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
News
  |  
Science + Tech
  |  
Environment

Spirit Bears Have a Special Power When Hunting

A UVic scientist has discovered the advantage their white fur gives them for catching dinner.

Marina Wang Today | TheTyee.ca

Marina Wang, a multimedia journalist from Calgary, is the 2021 Hakai Magazine fellow. Her work has appeared in Atlas Obscura, CBC, Science Magazine, Canadian Geographic and many others.
SpiritBearFish.jpg
Spirit bears of coastal BC are black bears with a gene mutation that turns their fur white. That’s great camouflage when fishing, as this story details. Photo: Shutterstock.

In the Great Bear Rainforest, in coastal British Columbia, two large bears — one black, one white — wade into a stream. The white bear dips its snout and comes up with a wriggling salmon clutched between its jaws. The black bear does the same. But as time goes on, with the two bears snagging fish after fish, the white bear seems to be having an easier time. It turns out, it is — and there’s an intriguing reason why.

Spirit bears are black bears with a recessive genetic mutation that turns their regular charcoal-coloured fur a ghostly white. Fewer than 200 of these unusual bears are estimated to live on B.C.’s north and central coasts, where they have long held a special significance in coastal Indigenous cultures. According to one story from the Kitasoo/Xai’xais, the creator Raven made one out of every 10 bears white to remind people that the land had previously been covered by a glacier, and to appreciate the bounty the landscape offers today.

That ratio — about one out of 10 — has fascinated scientists. Studies have shown that, in certain parts of British Columbia, from 10 to 30 per cent of bears have this distinctive colouration — a rate that is far more frequent than what would be expected if the bears’ white fur was the result of random chance alone. It implies that the white bears may have some sort of evolutionary advantage over the black bears. A new study has teased apart what that advantage could be.

Thomas Reimchen, an ecologist at the University of Victoria who has been studying predator-prey interactions for more than 50 years, hypothesized that salmon can see black bears more easily than white bears. While swimming upstream, he thought, the fish seemed better at avoiding the black bears. The white bears would have an easier time hunting, giving them a better chance at surviving and better odds of passing on their unique genes.

To actually prove this idea, though, Reimchen had to get creative — he had to consider what a hungry bear would look like to a fish.

582px version of SpiritBearCamouflage1.jpg
582px version of SpiritBearCamouflageGraphic2.jpg

Reimchen also had to consider something called Snell’s window, an optical phenomenon that distorts light passing through water.

582px version of SpiritBearcamouflageSnell3.jpg
582px version of SpiritBearCamouflageSnell4.jpg

But water in a stream is rarely smooth. When it’s choppy, the amount of the landscape that gets distorted through Snell’s window can open to nearly 180 degrees, cramming in the sightline from horizon to horizon. Choppy water also fragments the image the salmon would see.

582px version of SpiritBearCamouflageSnellWindow5.jpg
582px version of SpiritBearCamouflage6.jpg

To test the idea that the distortion would make spirit bears harder to see than black bears, Reimchen constructed a bear look-alike out of a plastic barrel. Covering the “bear” with white or black fur, and sometimes adding fur-covered PVC legs, he put each version in a stream for 12 minutes to see if the salmon avoided it.

Overall, the experiment confirmed Reimchen’s hypothesis: salmon avoided the models with black bodies twice as often as the models with white bodies. “A white bear against a sky will be a bunch of white fragments against a white sky — so that’s still going to be camouflaged,” explains Reimchen. “But a black bear against a white sky is going to look like little black spots.”

851px version of GraphSpiritBearCamouflage.jpg

Reimchen says that, over millennia, salmon would have evolved an aversion to these black spots. He adds that a similar reasoning could also explain why fish-eating birds, such as gulls and terns, have evolved white underbellies. Interestingly, the salmon also avoided the bear model with a black body and no legs two to three times more often than the model with no body and black feet. This seems to suggest that salmon rely more on the view through Snell’s window to evade predators than what they can see through the water.

582px version of SpiritBearResearcherCounting.jpg
582px version of SpiritBearResearcherLadder.jpg
Figuring out whether salmon are more likely to avoid white or black bears involved a lot of sitting and counting. Photo courtesy of Thomas Reimchen.

Chris Darimont, a conservation biologist from the University of Victoria and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation who was not involved in the study, lauded Reimchen’s creativity in the experimental design. “While most other researchers would rush in to study it from the perspective of the sexy spirit bear, myself included, Tom thinks about that interaction more comprehensively,” he says. “Any piece of evidence that further increases our understanding of how important salmon are to bears is of keen interest.”

For future studies, Reimchen hopes other scientists will take the view from Snell’s window into closer consideration when studying the interactions between animals on land and in the water.

All illustrations by Marina Wang. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Is One Art or Design Skill You Wish to Learn?

Take this week's poll