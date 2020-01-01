The Tyee Is Hiring a Health Reporter

The Tyee is pleased to announce we are hiring a full-time health reporter in our Vancouver newsroom, a position beginning as early as February 2020. This is a 14-month contract with a possibility of renewal in April 2021.

The ideal candidate should be able to tell the story of health and health care in British Columbia through narrative and investigative approaches. We are looking for someone who is driven, with fresh ideas and a great attitude.

Why are we seeking a health reporter? B.C. has a number of major health institutions producing new findings at a rapid clip. Our population is extremely diverse, with people living differently because of income levels, cultural practices, geographic locations and job-related challenges to well-being. Yet our news media has few health reporters digging into both the short-term health crises and the long-term challenges and opportunities.

The health reporter will be given the resources, editorial support and platform to mobilize new knowledge and bring attention to the opportunities to improve the well-being of British Columbians. The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 16 years with a reputation for in-depth, important reporting.

The successful candidate will report to our editorial leadership team, which includes Robyn Smith, Paul Willcocks and David Beers. Experience as a health reporter isn’t required, but any relevant background should be noted in your application.

We welcome applications from reporters of all levels of experience, but a track record of reporting, especially in B.C., and/or formal journalism education will be considered an asset. We value investigative skills, too.

We want to go beyond the typical headlines about the health crisis of the moment and report on the broad role that policy decisions and the social determinants of health play in our well-being. A candidate conversant in these aspects of health will have an edge.

Further requirements (the right candidate will tick these boxes):

Love of The Tyee and independent media

Strong reporting and writing skills, with a flair for narrative

Time management skills, including the ability to keep to tight deadlines

Team oriented and collaborative at heart

Must be legally entitled to work in Canada

The position is full time (37.5 hours/week), Vancouver based. Compensation is $50,000, with extended benefits after a three-month probationary period. Employees start out with three weeks paid vacation, plus paid time off during a yearly office shut down between Christmas and New Years’ Day.

Please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs@thetyee.ca. Please put “health reporter” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is Monday, Jan. 20.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from Indigenous people, gender non-conforming people, people of colour, and people with a disability. If you’re creative, hard-working and love independent media, we’d love to meet you.

This opportunity is made possible with funding from the Local Journalism Initiative. For more information on the Local Journalism Initiative, go here.