The Year Through Your Lens

Beautiful BC in 2019, photographed by Tyee readers.

Priya Bhat Today | TheTyee.ca

Priya Bhat is a student in the UBC Graduate School of Journalism who recently completed an editorial practicum at The Tyee.
Beautiful-BC-2019.jpg
Taken by — who else? — you!

Another year is coming to an end, and when we took a dip into our photo pool to reminisce, we found two surprises:

Flickr is still alive! And Tyee readers had caught some of 2019 in pictures!

Before we roll into the new decade, let’s have a look back.

Here are 22 pictures we’ve plucked from the Tyee photo pool for every month of the past year.

From Thompson Valley in the snow to coastal beaches in the sun, our readers captured all seasons from across the province. You’ll find images of our glorious mountains and rivers, as well as celebrations and gatherings.

And if that’s not enough, you can wade into the photo pool for more equally stunning images of readers’ routines and adventures: art, food, festivals and life from all over B.C.

So as you prepare your list of new year resolutions, we hope you keep the images coming in 2020.

Without further ado, here they are. Enjoy!

January

851px version of 01-January1-Justin-Kenneth-Rowley.jpg
‘Meditative Miraculous Mud Bay,’ Surrey. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley.
851px version of 02-January-2-Claude-Fiset.jpg
Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park. Photo by Claude Fiset.

February

851px version of 03-February-1-Brian-Kingzett.jpg
‘Winter Sunset,’ Skeena River. Photo by Brian Kingzett.
851px version of 04-February-2-Claude-Fiset.jpg
Thompson River Valley. Photo by Claude Fiset.

March

851px version of 05-March-1-Justin-Kenneth-Rowley.jpg
‘Talisman Tailwind in Tuff City II,’ Tofino. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley.
851px version of 06-March-2-Peter-Panek.jpg
Untitled. Photo by Peter Panek.

April

851px version of 07-April-1-Winson-Tang.jpg
‘Tulips in Full Bloom,’ Chilliwack. Photo by Winson Tang.
851px version of 08-April-2-Claude-Fiset.jpg
‘Bleeding Hearts,’ Bear Creek Park. Photo by Claude Fiset.

May

851px version of 09-May-1-Justin-Kenneth-Rowley.jpg
‘Coastal Camomile Confluence,’ Crescent Beach, Surrey. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley.
851px version of 10-May-2-Wally-Roth.jpg
‘Riding the Logs.’ Photo by Wally Roth.

June

851px version of 11-June-1-Bill-Pennell.jpg
‘Anna’s Hummingbird,’ Nanaimo. Photo by Bill Pennell.
851px version of 12-June-2-John-Allison.jpg
‘Street Band,’ Car Free Day, Main Street, Vancouver. Photo by John Allison.

July

851px version of 13-July-1-Bill-Pennell.jpg
‘Old Fish Store,’ Alert Bay. Photo by Bill Pennell.

August

851px version of Horses.jpg
‘The Sport of Kings.’ Photo by Patrick.

September

851px version of Climate-Yakimov.jpg
Climate strike, Vancouver. Photo by Chris Yakimov.
851px version of 16-September-2-Chris-Yakimov.jpg
Climate strike, Vancouver. Photo by Chris Yakimov.

October

851px version of 17-October-1-Claude-Fiset.jpg
‘Hanging by a Thread.’ Photo by Claude Fiset.
851px version of 18-October-2-Claude-Fiset.jpg
Chilliwack Lake. Photo by Claude Fiset.

November

851px version of 20-November-2-Claude-Fiset.jpg
‘Almost Full Beaver Moon,’ Vancouver. Photo by Claude Fiset.
851px version of 19-November-1-Leigh-Hilbert.jpg
‘Summer’s Sailboats on a Winter’s Harbour,’ Salt Spring Island. Photo by Leigh Hilbert.

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a break. See you in 2020! [Tyee]

