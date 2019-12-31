The Year Through Your Lens

Another year is coming to an end, and when we took a dip into our photo pool to reminisce, we found two surprises: Flickr is still alive! And Tyee readers had caught some of 2019 in pictures! Before we roll into the new decade, let’s have a look back. Here are 22 pictures we’ve plucked from the Tyee photo pool for every month of the past year. From Thompson Valley in the snow to coastal beaches in the sun, our readers captured all seasons from across the province. You’ll find images of our glorious mountains and rivers, as well as celebrations and gatherings. And if that’s not enough, you can wade into the photo pool for more equally stunning images of readers’ routines and adventures: art, food, festivals and life from all over B.C. So as you prepare your list of new year resolutions, we hope you keep the images coming in 2020. Without further ado, here they are. Enjoy! January ‘Meditative Miraculous Mud Bay,’ Surrey. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley. Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park. Photo by Claude Fiset. February ‘Winter Sunset,’ Skeena River. Photo by Brian Kingzett. Thompson River Valley. Photo by Claude Fiset. March ‘Talisman Tailwind in Tuff City II,’ Tofino. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley. Untitled. Photo by Peter Panek. April ‘Tulips in Full Bloom,’ Chilliwack. Photo by Winson Tang. ‘Bleeding Hearts,’ Bear Creek Park. Photo by Claude Fiset. May ‘Coastal Camomile Confluence,’ Crescent Beach, Surrey. Photo by Justin Kenneth Rowley. ‘Riding the Logs.’ Photo by Wally Roth. June ‘Anna’s Hummingbird,’ Nanaimo. Photo by Bill Pennell. ‘Street Band,’ Car Free Day, Main Street, Vancouver. Photo by John Allison. July ‘Old Fish Store,’ Alert Bay. Photo by Bill Pennell. August ‘The Sport of Kings.’ Photo by Patrick. September Climate strike, Vancouver. Photo by Chris Yakimov. Climate strike, Vancouver. Photo by Chris Yakimov. October ‘Hanging by a Thread.’ Photo by Claude Fiset. Chilliwack Lake. Photo by Claude Fiset. November ‘Almost Full Beaver Moon,’ Vancouver. Photo by Claude Fiset. ‘Summer’s Sailboats on a Winter’s Harbour,’ Salt Spring Island. Photo by Leigh Hilbert. Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a break. See you in 2020! Read more: Photo Essays