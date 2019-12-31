The Year Through Your Lens

Another year is coming to an end, and when we took a dip into our photo pool to reminisce, we found two surprises:

Flickr is still alive! And Tyee readers had caught some of 2019 in pictures!

Before we roll into the new decade, let’s have a look back.

Here are 22 pictures we’ve plucked from the Tyee photo pool for every month of the past year.

From Thompson Valley in the snow to coastal beaches in the sun, our readers captured all seasons from across the province. You’ll find images of our glorious mountains and rivers, as well as celebrations and gatherings.

And if that’s not enough, you can wade into the photo pool for more equally stunning images of readers’ routines and adventures: art, food, festivals and life from all over B.C.

So as you prepare your list of new year resolutions, we hope you keep the images coming in 2020.

Without further ado, here they are. Enjoy!

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a break. See you in 2020!