The Tyee Nets Two Sets of Award Nominations

Whew! What a spring it’s been for The Tyee. With your support, we covered a whirlwind federal election in which we published over 63 stories, including dispatches from campaign offices as the results rolled in.

And now we’ve got some more news. We’ve been nominated for two Canadian Association of Journalists Awards and three Digital Publishing Awards. And after 10 years publishing with The Tyee, seven of those as a staff reporter, Christopher Cheung has moved on.

"Our team works incredibly hard to publish original, award-worthy journalism on a regular basis," said Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

"Thank you so much to the Digital Publishing Awards and the Canadian Association of Journalists Awards for these nominations. And thank you so much to all of our Tyee Builder members who fund this work and make it possible."

The Canadian Association of Journalism Awards

The Tyee is pleased to have received two CAJ Award nominations this year.

The Tyee’s former labour reporter, Zak Vescera, was nominated for his piece "Poisoned Waters: The War Between BC Ferries and Its Union" in the CWA Canada/CAJ Award for Labour Reporting category.

Our northern B.C. reporter, Amanda Follett Hosgood, has been nominated for her piece "BC Illegally Collected Personal Info Tied to the Wet’suwet’en Conflict" in the Freedom of Information Journalism category.

Winners will be announced at the CAJ Awards gala on May 31 in Calgary.

The Digital Publishing Awards

The Tyee nabbed three DPA nominations this year.

Peter Fairley’s feature "They Had to Break the Law to Try to Save Humanity" has been nominated in the Best Topical Reporting: Climate Change category.

Amy Romer’s "A Migrant’s Nightmare: Five Months Captive in Istanbul’s Airport," which was a Tyee co-production with the Global Reporting Centre, has been nominated in the Best Feature Article: Long category.

Finally, The Tyee has also been nominated for the General Excellence in Digital Publishing Award, which honours "publications that most successfully fulfill their editorial mandate, represent the highest journalistic standards, and effectively serve their intended audience by maximizing the possibilities afforded by the medium of digital publishing."

We last won this award in 2022 and were nominated again in 2023.

“It was a privilege to publish such great work by Peter Fairley and Amy Romer, and to collaborate with the Global Reporting Centre,” said Tyee editor-in-chief Dave Beers. “And I am extremely gratified to see The Tyee nominated for General Excellence, which reflects the sustained effort and talents of all our staff and contributors — as well as the supporters who make our work possible.”

"Thanks to the financial support of Tyee Builders, we’re able to show up, day after day, with high quality public interest journalism."

DPA winners will be announced at a luncheon in Toronto on June 13.

None of our work is possible without the support of our readers and our builders — the folks who donate to support our award-winning, paywall-free journalism.

Thank you all for reading The Tyee, and for helping us do what we do!

Goodbye to Christopher Cheung

Award-winning Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung published his first piece with The Tyee in 2015.

The Tyee is so proud to have been a regular home for his work since then. The accolades Cheung has received for his reporting about life in Vancouver and its surrounding municipalities include a 2021 Jack Webster Award — B.C.’s top achievement in journalism — for his reporting on how COVID-19 disproportionately affected working-class immigrant neighbourhoods. He also won the 2021 Digital Publishing Emerging Excellence Award and the 2021 Dalton Camp Award for “Blind Spots,” an essay on why journalists need to cover people and communities outside their comfort zones. He won a Gold Digital Publishing Award in 2024 in the Best Arts and Culture Storytelling category for his piece "The Yips Are in the House Again," about a family reunion marking seven generations of the Yip family in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

"What a joy it’s been to know and work with Chris," says his editor Jackie Wong. "I first met him when he was a master of journalism student at UBC and completing a practicum at The Tyee. Dave Beers paired us up and invited me on as a guest editor for some of Chris’s early work. I was immediately impressed by the tenacity, innovation and heart that Chris brings to all of his work. This was also true years later, when I had the pleasure of working as Chris's editor from 2022 to 2025."

"I know I speak for our readers, too, when I say I’m grateful for all Chris contributed during his time at The Tyee," says editor-in-chief David Beers.

"He connected with the people he wrote about and brought a generous, inquisitive spirit to every story. I understand that after 10 years in this, his first job in journalism, he’d be itching to try another chapter and I wish him well in whatever he takes on next."

Cheung’s first book, Under the White Gaze: Solving the Problem of Race and Representation in Canadian Journalism, adapted from a series he wrote for The Tyee, was published in 2024 by UBC Press. The launch, Wong says, “was packed to the rafters with wide-ranging communities of people who have been touched by his work and who continue to cheer him on.”

Cheung is now at work on his second book, an anthology of non-fiction stories set in Vancouver, to be published by ECW Press in fall 2026. Find us in the front row at his launch party when it comes out.

"Now that Chris has stepped back from his role at The Tyee, I’m pleased to make the transition from colleagues to friends. I can’t wait to read his next book," Wong says.