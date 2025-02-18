Launching a Cleaner, Better Reading Experience for Our Supporters

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Tyee News
Media

Launching a Cleaner, Better Reading Experience for Our Supporters

If you’re a Tyee Builder you can now see far fewer ads. Just log in.

Hina Imam 18 Feb 2025The Tyee

Hina Imam is supporter engagement manager at The Tyee.

A person fastens a 'Tyee Builder' pin to their sweater.
Thank you for loving and supporting independent journalism. Photo by Sarah Race.

Hello, loyal readers. I come bearing good news!

We’ve been working on something exciting — an upgraded reading experience for Tyee Builders, the wonderful folks who support our publication.

We’re pleased to roll out a new feature — an account login for Tyee Builder members that is linked to our main website.

This means you can now enjoy an ad-free reading experience with far fewer asks for support.

One thing we've heard a lot is that once you've made the decision to support The Tyee financially, it would be nice if you had a more tailored reading experience when you come to our website.

“I said yes, Tyee. Quit asking me to sign up for Tyee Builders or join your newsletter — I already have!”

Totally fair. So now we’ve designed things so Tyee Builders have the option to log in to their accounts and get the benefit of a cleaner, more user-friendly reading experience with fewer reading interruptions.

Also, now, when you click on the “Account” icon after you’re logged in, you can increase or change your contribution level or select which newsletters you’d like to receive. We’ll add more features in the future.

A head-and-shoulders icon above the words 'Log in' on a bright yellow background.
Look for this in the upper right of The Tyee’s home page.

Here are instructions on how to log in:

You need to be an active Builder in order to log in — which means you’ve contributed to The Tyee in the last 365 days.

A note about the ‘ad-free’ experience

Our website is already pretty light on advertising, and sometimes we advertise things like giveaways, contests and cultural events that we really think you’ll want to hear about. So we’ve split the difference. The “ad-free” experience for Tyee Builders means we’ve removed the display ads and pop-up ads that appear in the middle of the article page.

But you’ll still be able to learn about contests and events from our promotional partners on our home page.

We appreciate you

We consider ourselves lucky here at The Tyee. While so many journalism organizations are going through a tough financial time, it’s not lost on us how our supporters help us stay afloat in this challenging media landscape.

Many years ago, we decided to commit to a model that seemed risky at the time — don’t put up a paywall, don’t stuff our pages full of ads sold to the highest bidder.

Instead, we’d ask our readers to consider contributing an amount of their choosing towards our budget.

And that has paid off! In our 21st year, our news team is bigger than ever and our membership is growing.

Contributions from our readers, whom we call Tyee Builders, now make up around half of our overall budget and support a staff of over 20 people. They help us immensely in keeping independent media alive and swimming, and that is no small feat.

It allows us to focus on creating a paywall-free independent news magazine.

And our reporters are able to produce impactful stories and do in-depth coverage of issues and communities that are often overlooked.

As a Tyee Builder, know you are critical to our growth and that we value hearing from you.

We hope you enjoy this new enhanced reading experience. If you have any feedback as a user, please drop us a line.

Want to become a Tyee Builder? Support us today! [Tyee]

Read more: Media

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll