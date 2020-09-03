We value: Our readers.
Crawford Kilian Is Not Psychic, He’s Just Really Ahead of His Time

Not to mention brilliant. Livestreamed on Wednesday, our contributing editor talks pandemics and the timely re-release of his book on BC’s Black pioneers.

Emma Cooper Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Emma Cooper is outreach manager of The Tyee.
ThreeThingsCrawfordKilian.jpg
Sign up for our Three Things zoom chat with Tyee contributing editor Crawford Kilian, Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

The last time I chatted with Tyee contributing editor Crawford Kilian it was the beginning of the pandemic, and we talked about comedy and the things keeping us busy, which for Kilian included long walks with his dog.

As the summer wanes Kilian is now keeping up with a garden gone berserk, including an immense crop of Gravensteins from his ancient apple tree. Still, he’s managed to make time for an appearance as our next guest on The Tyee’s Three Things livestreamed chat show, while his wife makes apple pies, apple tarts, apple cakes and jars of apple sauce.

Kilian’s credits include writing hundreds of Tyee articles, teaching 40 years at Capilano College, and authoring 21 books on an incredible diversity of subjects, including science fiction, B.C.’s Black history, and writing technique.

Some of his writing seems positively psychic sometimes, but I suspect that he simply reads and pays attention to people and history more than most. An example of his prescience are his 2018 observations about how defunding health supports to other nations leaves us globally more vulnerable to pandemics. Not to mention his 1970s science fiction novel that came true in 2014.

But pandemics are what he’s thinking about these days, and that’s what we plan to chat about. Our discussion will range from the realities of a post-pandemic world, politics in the midst of the pandemic, and the impending third edition of Kilian’s book Go Do Some Great Thing: The Black Pioneers of British Columbia, due for republication this fall, 42 years after it was first published.

As many people are just now engaging with the importance of celebrating Black history and achievements, Kilian is once again providing tools to continue the conversation.

Tune into our latest Three Things chat, The Tyee’s short, informal interview livestream that lets you get to know the folks who make this place special. Kilian noted that our conversation may be upstaged by his dog, but I’d count that as a bonus. It’s just a shame that Zoom has not figured out a way to send apple pie via livestream.

Do you have questions for Kilian? Tune in and ask them! This Three Things conversation will livestream on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. PST and will be hosted by yours truly. Click here to register or catch it on Facebook and YouTube. [Tyee]

