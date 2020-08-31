Where Is The Tyee Swimming Next? Top Editor Robyn Smith Will Tell Us

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. the person in The Tyee’s Three Things spotlight is Robyn Smith, editor in chief. The big fish herself is going to be livestreamed.

Robyn Smith has always loved reading and writing. As a teenager, she worked in a large Toronto children’s bookstore, surrounded by stacks of fables, clamouring kids and a cat after whom the bookstore was named. She sold many copies of Goodnight Moon. Then she decided to shoot for the moon, attending journalism graduate school at UBC, which led to a Tyee internship in 2011. After graduating, she joined The Tyee full time. By 2015, she was editor in chief. It was a quick progression, but one possible at a smaller publication, as she noted in a recent UBC alum profile.

Smith glosses over the high volume of work involved. Her day to day consists of working with our staff writers, columnists and freelancers, collaborating with our publisher Jeanette Ageson on new initiatives, direction and hiring, and formalizing ways to diversify the voices presented on The Tyee.

Smith’s famously dry sense of humour sometimes skirts the edge of salty cynicism. It’s a thin veneer, because you need only look to her actions to see she is intrinsically hopeful. Take this impassioned statement she presented to government about the state of media as an example. Or her enthusiasm in mentoring many journalism practicum students (a record dozen last year).

For her Three Things interview, Smith will talk about hitting the ground running as a young editor in the quick changing landscape of digital journalism. She’ll discuss where she is helping to lead The Tyee in the near future — and (hint), it’s exciting to contemplate. And she’ll explain how The Tyee has committed to adding new and diverse voices, and formally tracks progress on that front with the help of associate editor Olamide Olaniyan and urban issues reporter Christopher Cheung.

What it all comes down to is what filled the shelves of that bookstore where Robyn used to work. Stories. Finding the most important and compelling stories and helping people find the ones that speak to them best.

Tune into our latest Three Things chat, The Tyee’s short, informal interview livestream that lets you get to know the folks who make this place special.

Do you have questions for Smith? Tune in and ask them! This Three Things conversation will livestream on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. PST and will be hosted by yours truly. Click here to register or catch it on Facebook and YouTube.