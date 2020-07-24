What’s Happening Now on Climate Action? Ask Our Lead Reporter

When I asked our climate reporter, Geoff Dembicki, what he would talk about for the next Tyee Three Things livestream conversation, he said, “Why don’t I discuss what it’s like to cover climate change while based in NYC during coronavirus and the simultaneous Black-led uprising against police violence and an imminent U.S. election that will decide the fate of the planet?”

That’s a lot to distill, but Dembicki is used to it. He’s been thinking about climate change since starting his journalism career at The Tyee in 2008, right out of school. In 2014 he asked, “Are We Screwed?” in a series of Tyee stories about climate from a millennial perspective. The series became a book by the same name that features stories of people who are making a difference in the climate movement.

When he moved to New York City in September, he reported on Greta Thunburg’s climate strike address to an estimated 250,000 people and then, a few months later, things got real. Living in a virus epicenter and attending massive Black Lives Matter protests, Dembicki continued to write about climate.

In the early and uncertain days of the pandemic, he talked with Bill McKibben, co-founder of the climate group 350.org and the author of The End of Nature, which put climate change on the map in 1989. McKibben lamented that the climate movement had been reaching new heights when the virus hit, changing the focus and momentum.

As Dembicki points out, there’d been years of grassroots organizing to oppose the Trans Mountains pipeline in B.C.; a national show of solidarity and rail blockades with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline; and Teck Resources had backed away from a new oilsands mine for economic reasons. These significant moments seemed to indicate the right timing for big climate policy changes like the Green New Deal.

More recently, Dembicki has outlined how now is the time for Canada to invest in a potential green recovery from the pandemic. The clock is ticking as experts warn that the actions we take in the coming months are critical to avoiding disastrous outcomes.

To sum up, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. PST, you can catch Dembicki on Three Things, The Tyee's livestreamed conversation series. Three Things is an informal way for you to meet the folks in The Tyee family and hear what's on their minds. We will talk about where the climate movement was before the pandemic, how things shifted because of it, and why a green Canadian recovery plan is critical in the coming months.