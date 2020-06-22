How Can Media Reflect the Diversity of Its Audience?

Olamide Olaniyan has only worked at The Tyee for a year and a half and he’s already had big impact, writing this widely read interview with Desmond Cole and earning gold at the Digital Publishing Awards for his 2019 election newsletter The Run. Working in media is a marathon, but Olaniyan sprinted out of the gate and continues to raise the quality of The Tyee with his many contributions.

Olaniyan’s approach to journalism is grounded in news gathering and informing readers. His work involves listening hard and centring marginalized voices. For his first Three Things interview, Olaniyan will discuss how to make media a better reflection of its audience, his perspectives on our unhealthy media ecosystem, and his media hopes and values that keep him focused in this race.

Three Things is a short and informative weekly live-streamed interview series where we ask people in The Tyee family about what is on their mind, and look for the connections, both personal and thematic, between their stories and work. You can catch past episodes here.

As editorial assistant, Olaniyan’s job requires versatility and flexibility. He scours the internet for relevant news, issues and trends. He leads our social media with sharp and timely tweets and posts. Then he hydrates and repeats. He’s also burdened with the task of explaining internet and youth cultural references to me and anyone else who is an ‘Old Millennial’ and up. He is multilingual in that he translates TikTok trends into metaphors that people who remember fax (and mimeograph) machines can relate to, which is frankly four-minute mile impressive.

In addition to social media, Olaniyan seeks out racialized or less heard voices and brings their work to life on The Tyee. The Run was a perfect example of this. In the first newsletter, Olaniyan set the conversation tone with his friendly, savvy voice, then passed the megaphone off to smart powerhouses with perspectives on everything from reproductive rights to First Nations policy and governance. Most of these voices happened to be either BIPOC or women.

Election talk is so often dominated by white male voices that The Run was an essential and refreshing shift in perspective. With a Canadian Digital Publishing Award under his belt, 5,000 subscriptions to The Run and 99 per cent positive feedback on the newsletter, the support for Olaniyan’s work and the resounding interest in a diversity of perspectives is loud and clear.

It is worth noting that Olaniyan made this substantial contribution to our election as someone who cannot vote in Canada. He is Nigerian-born and moved to Vancouver to study economics and political science at UBC. He acknowledges his privilege as a settler on Coast Salish territory as well as the responsibility that comes with it to challenge colonial systems and laws.

Key points in the journey to establishing himself as a funny and intelligent voice in the Canadian media landscape include being engaged in The Ubyssey student newspaper, interning at Canadaland, and now keeping us on pace here at The Tyee. He appreciates the many mentors that he has directly and indirectly learned from in the process.

Join us on Wednesday, June 24 at 1 p.m. PST, when I will have the delight of chatting with Olaniyan about what matters to him in media. Register here for the webinar or follow us on Facebook and YouTube where the livestream will be broadcast. You can follow Olaniyan on Twitter at @olapalooza.