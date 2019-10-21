We value: Our readers.
As History Is Made Tonight, Tyee Journalists Will Be There

May, Singh, Wilson-Raybould. We’ll report from their gatherings, and decipher the big picture.

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

JodyWilson-RaybouldIndependent.jpg
The Tyee will be there tonight as Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould learns her political fate. Photo by Jonathan Hayward, the Canadian Press.

When you visit The Tyee tonight you’ll be transported to some of the hottest campaign spots in Canada as winners are revealed. Our reporters will be on the scenes as history is made.

Hotspots. Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s first Indigenous female attorney general, is trying to win re-election as an independent after being booted from the Liberals for blowing the whistle on LavScam. The Tyee’s Katie Hyslop and Jamin Mike will be reporting from JWR’s Vancouver election party.

Is that a Green wave building on the horizon? When party leader Elizabeth May finds out you will, too, because our Andrew MacLeod will be there at May’s election party in Victoria.

Did Jagmeet Singh defy early critics and lead his NDP to a surging finish? Our Chris Cheung will be on the spot watching Singh watch the results flash at his Burnaby election party.

Michael Harris will break it down. Some say this election has been about nothing... or everything. Many are predicting a minority parliament; in which case, then what? Tonight’s vote will settle some questions but raise far more. Veteran political journalist Michael Harris will make sense of the vote outcome as it becomes known.

Expect our comment threads to buzz with the passion and insight our readers have proven so capable of contributing. Indeed, it’s a tradition here for voting day’s morning cover story to be a hang-out zone where Tyee community members share their reflections and predictions. So there’s your invitation. Tell us who you think will win tonight and what this election has told you about Canada’s future by posting a comment in the thread below.

A special thanks to the more than 1,000 reader Builders who contributed $75,000 to enable us to report on the issues our readers said they cared about most, plus a bunch of other election journalism. Since August, The Tyee has published over 100 original election reports. This experiment was so successful, The Tyee’s Geoff Dembicki has been invited to help kick-off the sold-out Hearken’s Engagement Innovation Summit to be held later this week in Brooklyn, New York. Geoff will be sharing what you made happen, a model of citizen-powered reporting for independent media. More on that when it happens. [Tyee]

