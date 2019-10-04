The Run, Our Election Newsletter, Is Now Running Faster

When we first started talking about doing The Run, we had pretty modest ambitions. We dreamed of an election newsletter that cut through the noise of election season, homing in on important issues we don’t talk enough about and how those issues affect the real world around us.

We wanted to create an antidote to the excess of information, disinformation and partisan spin that bombards readers, often leaving them tired and cynical. It would (we hoped) be a breath of fresh air.

We decided to give it a go, figuring our readers would appreciate the effort. At best, they’d read the newsletter regularly for the election’s duration. At worst, we’d flunk out, embarrass ourselves, and never try new things again.

We also knew our readers have distinct palettes. The profile of the Tyee reader (at least, in my own head) is a freakishly clever person, with a good eye for important stories and an incredible curiosity about the world.

But we wondered, are we reading the room right here? Does the world need yet another newsletter? Is this something that our readers really want, no, need, right now?!

The most interesting thing for me during this election cycle has been watching your engagement with The Run. Every Friday, when we send out the latest edition, first come the out-of-office responses. Then comes the nervous wait. And then the reader responses start trickling in.

Many agree with the guest editor. Some disagree. But the one constant is that our readers are critical, passionate, thoughtful and reflective about the most important issues this election, something we wanted to foster with this newsletter. You absolutely love to see it.

Turns out, Tyee readers have impeccable taste and a hunger for fresh voices and perspectives. They appreciate the roadmap and analysis provided to understand the issues that affect people’s everyday lives.

This appetite, and the quickening march of time towards the election, has prompted us to double down on the promises we made when we started The Run. We’ve committed to bringing you high-quality essays and analysis on various important issues, but now The Run will be delivered to your inbox twice a week instead of weekly. Exciting, right?

If you haven't signed up for The Run, you can do so here. Frankly, you've been missing out. Over the last five weeks, we've had insightful pieces on the reader's power in an election, lack of abortion access in Canada, the Liberals' national housing strategy, the federal government's woeful underfunding of Indigenous children, and why settlers should stop asking Indigenous people if they're voting.

We have another edition cooking right now, so if you sign up in time, you might still get it. We think you’ll like it. But if you don’t, we know you’ll tell us all about it. And that’s why you’re great.