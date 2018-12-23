Wow! Tyee Gets to 2,019 Monthly Supporters for 2019

On Dec. 10, we issued a challenge to Tyee readers: Help us get to 2,019 monthly supporters before the start of 2019. To hit that number, we needed to add 232 people before Dec. 31.

We are thrilled to announce that as of Saturday, Dec. 22, we hit our target, with over a week to go on the clock!

Tyee Builders is a special membership program for readers of The Tyee. We operate without a paywall, which means that nobody has to pay anything to read our original stories (and 15+ years of archives).

Tyee Builders, readers who give us a bit of money each month, or one-time contributions from time to time, make this all possible. We really couldn’t do what we do, and pay our contributing writers, without them. Thank you, Tyee Builders!

We’re gearing up for 2019 and we have some exciting projects underway, including a redesign of our homepage and an expanded list of writers, photographers, and other creative folk who will help us explore and report on this corner of the world.

We still have one week left on the clock, so now we are asking ourselves, can we hit 300 new monthly supporters before our Dec. 31 deadline?

If you want to help us get there, please join the hundreds of new Tyee Builders now. You’ll be in good company.