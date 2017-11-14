Tyee Readers Pitch in Over $35,000 to Rafe Mair Memorial Fund for Environmental Reporting

Three weeks ago, The Tyee asked readers to help establish the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund for Environmental Reporting to honour the legacy of the late broadcaster, politician and Tyee columnist.

We are thrilled to report that as of the campaign deadline at midnight on Monday, Nov. 13, nearly 500 Tyee Builders had contributed over $35,000 towards this project.

Our initial goal was $50,000. If we had reached that amount, we had promised to establish a new fellowship for an emerging environmental reporter. Since we finished shy of that mark, we won’t be establishing the fellowship right away. However, even though we have passed our campaign deadline, we’ll leave the donation page up and continue to accept donations.

During the fundraising campaign, we were contacted by the Karen Cooper Art Gallery in Vancouver. They generously offered to donate the proceeds from the sale of an artwork to the fund. If you haven’t checked out what is on offer yet, there is still time to get a beautiful piece of art and have the proceeds to go the fund – they have agreed to contribute 50 per cent of retail sales on the first $5,000 until the end of November. To check out their selection and purchase, click here. Just mention the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund when you make your purchase.

Don’t get us wrong – we are not discouraged by not reaching $50,000. Raising $35,000 for environmental reporting is incredible, and we will use all this money toward telling these important stories. As a tribute to Rafe, we’ll create a special page listing the stories supported by the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund and a list of the people who gave (unless they chose to remain anonymous).

From everyone at The Tyee, thank you so much to everyone who contributed to the campaign, shared it with their networks and sent messages of support. We are continually humbled by the enthusiasm of the Tyee community and your willingness to join us for projects like this.

Onward!

The campaign deadline has now passed. However, if you would still like to contribute to this project, you are welcome to. Go to https://support.thetyee.ca.