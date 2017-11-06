Tyee News

Buy a Lynn Canyon Print in Support of the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund

All proceeds will go towards the kind of environmental journalism championed by Mair.

By Tyee Staff Yesterday | TheTyee.ca

Rafe-Mair-Large.jpg

The Karen Cooper Gallery is offering a limited aluminum print, “Lynn Canyon Stairway”, in support of the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund.

All proceeds will be donated to the fund, organized by The Tyee to pay for original environmental reporting on stories like Site C, wild salmon, oil pipelines and fracking.

The fund will continue the legacy of Mair, a politician, broadcaster, advocate, author and contrarian who fought on behalf of British Columbia’s environment and its people.

Buy the print here and read more about the fund here.

Lynn-Picture.jpg
Image courtesy of Karen Cooper Gallery.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Is the NDP divided?

Take this week's poll