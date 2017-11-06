Buy a Lynn Canyon Print in Support of the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund

The Karen Cooper Gallery is offering a limited aluminum print, “Lynn Canyon Stairway”, in support of the Rafe Mair Memorial Fund.

All proceeds will be donated to the fund, organized by The Tyee to pay for original environmental reporting on stories like Site C, wild salmon, oil pipelines and fracking.

The fund will continue the legacy of Mair, a politician, broadcaster, advocate, author and contrarian who fought on behalf of British Columbia’s environment and its people.

Buy the print here and read more about the fund here.