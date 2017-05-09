Stay with The Tyee Tonight for Your Election Coverage

The politicians have had their say. Now it’s up to you.

You have until 8 p.m. tonight to vote in what looks to be the closest B.C. election in two decades. The next government — and the province’s future — could be decided by a few hundred votes in a dozen key ridings.

We’ve been working hard to help you cut through the spin and make an informed choice. Since March 1, The Tyee has presented more than 140 reports on the campaign and the issues that matter, from education to jobs to corruption to the environment.

We could do that thanks to your support — Tyee readers contributed hugely to fund our independent election reporting, and gave us their guidance on which issues deserved the most attention.

That coverage continues tonight. Tyee reporters Jeremy Nuttall, Katie Hyslop and Andrew MacLeod will be at Liberal, NDP and Green headquarters to report on results and reaction from the parties. They will be filing reports throughout the evening and posting updates on Twitter. To track them all, just follow us @TheTyee.

And our election team will be writing about the results as they come in this evening, and offering more news and analysis tomorrow.

Thanks for your partnership in helping us cut through the smokescreens and spin to bring you an independent look at the real issues in this election, the parties’ positions and what it all means to you and your communities.

Stay with us tonight and in the days ahead for reporting and commentary on the election results and the future for British Columbia.

But first, vote.