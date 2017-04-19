Tyee Readers Hit $20,000 Election Reporting Target One Week Early

Just last week, The Tyee put a call out to Tyee readers to help top up our B.C. election reporting fund and make sure our journalists have what they need to report on this important moment.

We’re humbled by the response — in just over a week, Tyee readers pitched in the $20,000 we asked for, with a full five days left before our April 24 deadline. Thank you, Tyee Builders!

This top-up will help us deliver on some key election projects. Now, we’re able to send Andrew MacLeod, The Tyee’s legislative reporter, out on the road to key battleground ridings in the province. We can establish a Tyee election fact-checker, and work on analyzing and comparing the platforms of the different political parties.

We’ve still got five days left in our campaign, so what now? We often hear from Tyee Builders that they are happy to support our reporting, but what they really want is more people to read The Tyee.

As much as we hate giving money to Facebook, the digital overlord that is undermining the business model for journalism, it’s a pretty sophisticated tool to get the message out.

So, with any extra money we raise by our campaign deadline, we’ll spend some money on promoting our election-related stories to a wider audience, increasing the impact of our reporting.

There’s still time left on the clock — join us by midnight on Monday, April 24.

And again, thank you so much to Tyee readers. We couldn’t do it without you.