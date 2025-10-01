CONTEST: Enter to Win Books in Celebration of World Teachers’ Day

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

For many teachers, one of the great joys is witnessing the magical moment when a student “gets it” and the letters on a page are transformed into words and stories. The gift of literacy opens the door to lifelong learning and enjoyment.

This week, to celebrate World Teachers’ Day, Tyee readers are invited to enter to win children’s books in a giveaway sponsored by the BC Teachers’ Federation. Five readers will receive two of the following titles:

My Summer Camp Has Mega Sloths by Rebecca Wood Barrett, illustrated by Jaimie MacGibbon

The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

Skater Boy by Anthony Nerada

The Mizzy Mysteries: A Skeleton in the Closet by Claire Hatcher-Smith

Secrets of Stone by Coltrane Seesequasis

Free Piano (Not Haunted) by Whitney Gardner

Touching Grass by Kristy Jackson, illustrated by Rhael McGregor

When a Tree Falls by Kirsten Pendreigh, illustrated by Elke Boschinger

We Carry the Sun by Tae Keller, illustrated by Rachel Wada

Together, a Forest by Roz MacLean

What is World Teachers’ Day? Celebrated every Oct. 5, it’s a day proclaimed by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, to celebrate teachers’ deep commitment to nurturing the next generations, despite the difficulties they face.

B.C. teachers are highly educated — almost 40 per cent have master’s degrees — and they work hard every day to create communities of learning in which every student can thrive.

Did a teacher make a difference in your life? On World Teachers’ Day, why not reach out to thank them?

About the BC Teachers’ Federation

The BCTF is a social justice union representing more than 50,000 teachers across the province. It advocates for a free, inclusive and quality public education system where the needs of all students can be met.

