Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

CONTEST: Enter to Win Books in Celebration of World Teachers’ Day

Five lucky Tyee readers will receive two titles from among some of Canada’s most popular books for children and youth.

BC Teachers' Federation TodayThe Tyee

A stack of books for children and youth sits on a metal outdoor table. Behind them is a blue sky and glass building.
Enter to win some amazing kids’ lit, courtesy of the BC Teachers’ Federation. Photo by Lynda Tierney.

For many teachers, one of the great joys is witnessing the magical moment when a student “gets it” and the letters on a page are transformed into words and stories. The gift of literacy opens the door to lifelong learning and enjoyment.

This week, to celebrate World Teachers’ Day, Tyee readers are invited to enter to win children’s books in a giveaway sponsored by the BC Teachers’ Federation. Five readers will receive two of the following titles:

What is World Teachers’ Day? Celebrated every Oct. 5, it’s a day proclaimed by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, to celebrate teachers’ deep commitment to nurturing the next generations, despite the difficulties they face.

B.C. teachers are highly educated — almost 40 per cent have master’s degrees — and they work hard every day to create communities of learning in which every student can thrive.

Did a teacher make a difference in your life? On World Teachers’ Day, why not reach out to thank them?

Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About the BC Teachers’ Federation

The BCTF is a social justice union representing more than 50,000 teachers across the province. It advocates for a free, inclusive and quality public education system where the needs of all students can be met. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

