Why We Fight: VIFF Highlights the Struggle for a Better World

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Lights! Camera! Resistance! The Vancouver International Film Festival is back, running from Oct. 2 to 12. In its 44th edition, the festival offers 172 feature films and 97 shorts from around the world. VIFF’s Insights series puts the spotlight on injustice across the globe, with documentaries that confront gender inequality, economic exploitation, the dark legacies of colonialism and, most importantly, the citizens who are pushing back against inequity.

Insights features two powerful films that highlight the oppression of women and those who fight against it. Marriage Cops takes us inside a police station in northern India, where female officers working in a chaotic, precarious justice system try to mediate and resolve domestic disputes. Cutting Through Rocks documents the struggle of Iranian midwife and politician Sara Shahverdi, who fights for gender equality in a patriarchal society.

Capitalism and its discontents feature prominently in Insights, with five docs that explore the dark side of commerce. Factory takes us to Wuhan, China, for an uncompromising look at labour exploitation. Set in an electronics factory during and after the pandemic, the film conveys the tedium, stress and deprivation that employees suffer. Unfolding in long, tableau-like shots, the film is equally powerful as journalism and as art.

In Shifting Baselines, sci-fi stylings are applied to an exposé of SpaceX and its effect on a Texas village, which is full of huge rockets where homes and wildlife once stood. Seeds is a loving depiction of farming in the American South. Shot over nine years, the film pays tribute to three generations of Black farmers while exposing the flaws of an economic system that is stacked against them. Everest Dark takes us to the famous mountain, exploring the problem of its commercialization and highlighting the Sherpa people, for whom Everest is much more than a treacherous tourist spot. The Shadow Scholars exposes the academic ghostwriting industry, in which graduates in the developing world produce essays, books and more for students in more affluent environments.

Colonial oppression, both past and present, is another subject confronted in the series. How to Build a Library follows two Kenyan activists in their quest to turn a Nairobi library from a remnant of the imperial past into a liberated, inclusive community space. Remaining Native is the story of Ku Stevens, a young Indigenous cross-country runner who performs a desert race as a tribute to his great-grandfather, who ran 50 miles to escape his settler oppressors. Free Leonard Peltier documents the Indigenous activist and his long struggle for justice after conviction for the murder of two FBI agents, and in doing so shines a light on settler injustice and Indigenous resistance. The spirit of anti-colonial activism informs Landmarks, which uses the murder of a prominent Indigenous leader as the entry point for an examination of Argentina’s legacy of oppression. Indigeneity is also the subject of I Died, a graceful, poignant portrait of three Chiapas women and their efforts to heal past wounds and create lives of freedom.

The fight for freedom, dignity and justice is a through line for Insights, and the series includes four explorations of human rights and those who have suffered from their denial. Life After traces the story of Elizabeth Bouvia, a young disabled woman whose demand to end her own life ignited a debate in the ’80s that continues to this day. Walls — Akinni Inuk is the tender, touching story of a filmmaker and her long relationship with a female prisoner in Greenland. With Hasan in Gaza takes us back to 2001, using found video footage to show a land and its people in a time before mass destruction was inflicted on them. Cover-Up is a portrait of Seymour Hersh, a courageous reporter who has exposed many American injustices, and whose work continues today.

In a year of war, discord and political upheaval, VIFF is proud to present documentaries that speak truth to power. Insights is a series that celebrates communication and its transformative potential, and together these 16 films form a map of the way forward — past misinformation, inequality and exclusion toward a more just world.

To learn more about what’s on at VIFF, visit their website.

Read more: Film