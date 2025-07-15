This Year’s Canadian Psychedelic Summit Emphasizes Connection

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

At a time when psychedelics are gaining mainstream momentum, the voices most needed in the conversation are often those least heard. For Kim Haxton — Indigenous leader, land-based educator and longtime guide in the realms of healing and justice — this gap is deeply familiar.

“My name is Kim Haxton. My family lineage is Potawatomi. I am part of the ’60s Scoop, from a community called Wasauksing — the place of the shining bay.”

Haxton’s work is not about trends or quick fixes. It’s about something slower, older and harder to commodify — connection. When she speaks of disconnection, it’s not theoretical. It’s the lived legacy of colonialism, extraction and displacement. Her work, she says, is about helping people return to right relations — with land, with spirit and with each other.

This summer, Haxton will be co-stewarding the Canadian Psychedelic Summit, hosted by the Hollyhock Leadership Institute Aug. 13-17. The gathering is small, designed to be intimate enough for truth to emerge, for discomfort to be held with care and for new relationships to take root. The setting on Cortes Island, where old cedar forests meet the tidal shores, matters too. Haxton describes it as a container of the land — of the seen and unseen beings.

“It’s about being grounded in place, on the island,” she says. “Slowing the moments down so the magic can happen. Being with the bioluminescence at night, the forest, the trees, the worlds around us — that’s where the teachings are.”

On holding space

Unlike many events in the psychedelic space, this summit is not about optimizing biohacking protocols or commercial strategy. It’s about community and the long, often uncomfortable road to true accountability.

“Standing in solidarity means walking in action,” says Haxton. “Part of it means being open to other worldviews.”

She is clear about the contradictions at play: plants that have been used by Indigenous Peoples for millennia are now criminalized in their hands, even as others profit from their “discovery.” And in the rush to serve, she warns, too many people bypass the deep work of readiness.

“Too many people have mystical experiences and suddenly think they’re ready to serve medicine. That’s dangerous.”

The long arc of accountability

Haxton’s definition of accountability is expansive. It includes land, lineage, privilege and power. It asks not just who’s at the table, but how they got there and who was excluded along the way.

“When we talk about equity, we need to look around the table. Who’s there? Age, race, language, education, mental health and diversity has many faces, protocols and worldviews.”

At the summit, participants will hear from ceremonialists, researchers, community leaders and artists including Indigenous voices. Haxton hopes the gathering creates not just a moment, but a movement.

“I’m always interested in building community. People who wouldn’t normally meet come together. I hope we can help spark new projects, relationships and initiatives long after we leave the island.”

A different kind of invitation

For non-Indigenous people wondering how to engage with this work respectfully, Haxton offers guidance that is both clear and kind: “Be open. Be present. Be humble. You don’t get to say, ‘Teach me.’ Wait for the invitation,” she says.

She points to resources like the Yellowhead Institute’s “Land Back” and “Cash Back” reports and encourages support for community-led projects. One guest at this year’s gathering, for example, is launching a youth arts program in their home country, an initiative that summit participants can help sustain.

This is what relational, place-based healing looks like: not a single experience, but an ongoing commitment. One that recognizes the long history behind these medicines, and the equally long work ahead.

“We’re in a time where there’s high contrast,” Haxton says. “How can we move forward in a way that liberates all from different forms of oppression? Why not be in right relationship? Why not make the choice to support, to learn, to show up in ways that actually help each other move toward the next iteration?”

To learn more about Kim Haxton’s work or the Canadian Psychedelic Summit, visit Hollyhock Leadership Institute's website. The summit is taking place on the traditional territories of the Klahoose, Tla’amin and Homalco First Nations.

