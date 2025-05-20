Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
CONTEST: Win a Night Out at Granville Island Jazz

One lucky Tyee reader will receive a jazz festival package valued at $250.

A four-person jazz band, featuring a saxophonist, stand-up bass player, drummer and pianist, play onstage under purple lighting to a full audience.
Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few plays to a packed Performance Works 2023. Photo by Matt Taylor.
Coastal Jazz 20 May 2025The Tyee

The 40th anniversary of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival kicks off summer this June 20 to July 1, with 187 performances happening across the city, from downtown to Granville Island and on the North Shore.

This year, the festival features 50 free events, including Downtown Jazz, a free concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl'e7énḵ Square, happening June 21 and 22. From June 23 to 27, catch more free concerts at the Bentall Centre Happy Hour Series, happening from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Dunsmuir Patio.

Granville Island venues will be hosting free, pay-what-you-can and ticketed shows. Ocean Artworks will serve as the festival’s hub through July 1, where you can find family-friendly concerts from noon to 8 p.m. The Revue Stage hosts the festival's Innovation Series, and Performance Works features some of the brightest stars on the international jazz scene.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival is giving away a prize package valued at $250, which includes two tickets to any Performance Works ticketed show from June 25 to 29, plus a $100 gift certificate to Tap & Barrel Bridges and festival swag!

Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About Coastal Jazz

Coastal Jazz ranks as one of B.C.’s largest not-for-profit music presenters producing the annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival as well as presenting local, national and international artists throughout the year. Our mission is not only to increase the appreciation of the music, but to strengthen the arts community by developing special projects, artistic exchanges, partnerships, educational initiatives, community programs and collaborations that further the art form. Our vision encompasses a wide spectrum of jazz, blues, world, creative and improvised music, including evolving forms of jazz and the technologies and media that influence jazz as an art form. [Tyee]

