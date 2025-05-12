Redefining Support for Exploited Youth

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Redefining Support for Exploited Youth

Vancouver youth advocate Brenda Lochhead’s training sessions emphasize the value of survivor-centred support.

Family Services of Greater Vancouver 12 May 2025The Tyee

A young woman with long red hair looks backward to smile at the camera. A group of youth wearing backpacks walk ahead of her in the background.
Any youth can be the target of exploitation. Photo by jacoblund.

Brenda Lochhead isn’t interested in the spotlight. But after more than three decades in anti-violence work, her impact speaks for itself, and it’s changing how Canada supports youth who have experienced human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

At Family Services of Greater Vancouver, or FSGV, where Lochhead now focuses full time on advocacy, education and consulting, her approach has become a model for trauma-informed, survivor-centred support. What sets her apart? A fierce commitment to giving power back to the young people she works with.

Lochhead’s philosophy, though simple, is radical: “Identify, don’t define.” That means trusting youth to name their own needs, make their own choices and take their own steps forward without judgment or pressure. It’s an approach that builds trust, honours autonomy and offers the safety that exploited youth rarely get to experience.

“You can’t claim to work in a trauma-informed way and then take away a young person’s right to make decisions,” Lochhead explains. “That’s the very thing they’ve already had taken from them.”

Over the years, Lochhead has shared this wisdom with social workers, educators, police, journalists, legal professionals and anyone else who may come into contact with vulnerable youth. She’s consulted on cases across Canada, from Nova Scotia to British Columbia, and has worked internationally as a consultant on high-profile cases.

Her expertise is widely recognized. In 2018, she received the Services to Victims Community Safety and Crime Prevention Award from the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General. She’s trained police in Germany, created educational resources for Panamanian prosecutors and helped build British Columbia’s collaborative framework for supporting victims of human trafficking.

Yet for Lochhead, it always comes back to the youth.

The workshops and trainings she leads to teach professionals about her collaborative, youth-centred, trauma-informed approach to support are interactive, grounded in real-life scenarios and honest about the challenges. Lochhead demonstrates a respect for her audience that mirrors her strategy with youth — she listens, learns and pushes others to do the same. She doesn’t shy away from the hard truth that survivors too often fall through the cracks in systems, and is relentless in offering practical solutions to change this and do better by survivors.

This approach works. Not only does it help survivors feel safe enough to engage in the process and rebuild their lives, but it also leads to stronger outcomes in the justice system — with more charges laid, more convictions and less re-traumatization during the legal process.

Lochhead is redefining what meaningful support looks like and creating a ripple effect that’s changing systems across the country. Her work is essential, and it needs your support.

To learn more, book a workshop or training session, or consult with Lochhead, visit Family Services of Greater Vancouver’s website. [Tyee]

Read more: Health

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Will Poilievre Survive His Alberta Byelection?

Take this week's poll