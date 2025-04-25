Some Assembly Theatre Presents the World Premiere of ‘OUR LAST TREE’

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Some Assembly Theatre Presents the World Premiere of ‘OUR LAST TREE’

The production explores climate anxiety through the eyes of youth.

Some Assembly Theatre Company 25 Apr 2025The Tyee

Seven young adults stand together in costume onstage. They are wearing oversized textured clothing in neutral tones. They have dark hair and are standing in front of a grey screen featuring a black illustration of a deciduous tree with many branches.
Some Assembly Theatre’s OUR LAST TREE. From left to right, Phoenix Lee, Ayden Ramzan, Camille Kang, Alastair Hamann, Vienna Wu and Jen Belen. Photo by Emma Chan.

Vancouver’s Some Assembly Theatre Company is thrilled to launch its 25th season with OUR LAST TREE, onstage for public audiences May 2 and 3 at the Roundhouse Performance Centre in Vancouver’s Yaletown.

Stemming from conversations between local theatre director and playwright Valerie Methot and over 140 diverse youth, OUR LAST TREE explores the concerns of young people in times of global change and uncertainty.

Some youth are worried about how it’s become “not cool to care” about important issues like climate change, while others are plagued with feelings of anxiety, pointlessness and uncertainty about tomorrow.

When Methot and her team of youth writers, actors, musicians, designers and professional artists set out to write a script, they had these concerns in mind. They were curious about what it would take for humans to consider the consequences of climate change. How do you take action without feeling overwhelmed by anxiety?

OUR LAST TREE offers a world where youth bring us the news, alerting us to the urgency of the need to save our planet and each other. A stunning interconnection of artistry, humanity and empathy, this apocalyptic theatre production explores ways to care for each other and how to cope in times of climate change.

It celebrates the brilliance of life, where the future of the planet and humankind lies in people.

Some Assembly Theatre Company creates opportunities for collaboration between youth and professional artists with the aim of promoting awareness, wellness, dialogue and positive social change regarding important issues faced by youth.

This theatre company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

‘OUR LAST TREE’ is at the Roundhouse Performance Centre on May 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. All other show times are dedicated to school and community groups. Go online to book seats and find more information. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative.

