Some Assembly Theatre Presents the World Premiere of ‘OUR LAST TREE’

Vancouver’s Some Assembly Theatre Company is thrilled to launch its 25th season with OUR LAST TREE, onstage for public audiences May 2 and 3 at the Roundhouse Performance Centre in Vancouver’s Yaletown.

Stemming from conversations between local theatre director and playwright Valerie Methot and over 140 diverse youth, OUR LAST TREE explores the concerns of young people in times of global change and uncertainty.

Some youth are worried about how it’s become “not cool to care” about important issues like climate change, while others are plagued with feelings of anxiety, pointlessness and uncertainty about tomorrow.

When Methot and her team of youth writers, actors, musicians, designers and professional artists set out to write a script, they had these concerns in mind. They were curious about what it would take for humans to consider the consequences of climate change. How do you take action without feeling overwhelmed by anxiety?

OUR LAST TREE offers a world where youth bring us the news, alerting us to the urgency of the need to save our planet and each other. A stunning interconnection of artistry, humanity and empathy, this apocalyptic theatre production explores ways to care for each other and how to cope in times of climate change.

It celebrates the brilliance of life, where the future of the planet and humankind lies in people.

Some Assembly Theatre Company creates opportunities for collaboration between youth and professional artists with the aim of promoting awareness, wellness, dialogue and positive social change regarding important issues faced by youth.

This theatre company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

‘OUR LAST TREE’ is at the Roundhouse Performance Centre on May 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. All other show times are dedicated to school and community groups. Go online to book seats and find more information.

