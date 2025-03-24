Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

CONTEST: Win a Pair of Tickets to ‘Doulce Mémoire: Now, Let Us Dance!’

Enter for a chance to experience the music and dances of Renaissance France.

Early Music Vancouver 24 Mar 2025The Tyee

A group of smiling uniformed musicians, holding various kinds of instruments, stand in an old room with machinery made of stone and wood.
Doulce Mémoire period instrument ensemble. Photo by Rodolphe Marics.

This spring, explore the world of Renaissance France with ensemble Doulce Mémoire and choreographer-dancer Hubert Hazebroucq.

Praised for their accessible, inventive and creative programming, Doulce Mémoire is a historical wind ensemble specializing in music from 16th-century France. Accompanying the ensemble is dancer and choreographer Hubert Hazebroucq, whose performance captures the elegant, refined and spectacular dances of the 15th and 16th centuries.

One lucky Tyee reader will win a pair of A-Level tickets to see Doulce Mémoire: Now, Let Us Dance! on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Fill out my online form.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver’s concerts offer a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and exploration of diverse perspectives and relationships with the past. Under the leadership of Artistic/Executive Director, and internationally acclaimed soprano, Suzie LeBlanc, C.M., EMV presents a variety of live performances and digital concerts featuring some of the most renowned artists in the early music genre drawn from all parts of the globe. [Tyee]

Read more: Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners.

