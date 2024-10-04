CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Writers Fest

Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Do you want your news source controlled by billionaires?

Didn't think so. We don't either.

We don’t work for a billionaire owner here at The Tyee. We work for you.

And we’re not at the mercy of hedge funds or corporations whose focus is on the next quarterly profit report.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom that is supported by our readers. We rely on your financial support for our journalism and recognize the importance of earning your trust.

Our mission is to publish original, in-depth journalism that adds to your understanding of your community, and we’re supported in that mission by our volunteer board of directors and around 10,000 paying supporters who we call Tyee Builders.

We don’t endorse politicians and we never will. It doesn’t fit with our mission and we’re not here to transmit the political wishes of a powerful owner.

Together with our readers, we’ve expanded our team of journalists, expanded our reach, and are showing a path forward for reader-funded journalism in Canada.

The billionaires have their media empires.

Please help us prove a different media model can succeed.

Help The Tyee grow and thrive as a news outlet that works for you by becoming a supporter today.

— Paul Willcocks, senior editor

Join Tyee Builders
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Writers Fest

Three lucky Tyee readers will each secure a pair of seats to a standard event of their choosing.

Vancouver Writers Fest 4 Oct 2024The Tyee

Four hands in blue, magenta, yellow and red reach for a stack of colourful books.
A flagship literary event, Vancouver Writers Fest runs Oct. 21 to 27 on Granville Island and in schools across the Lower Mainland. Illustrations by Gina Ortiz.

Are you looking for an immersive, thoughtful and inspiring experience to light up your fall? Vancouver Writers Fest is giving away a pair of tickets to three winners for its weeklong festival running Oct. 21 to 27.

The Vancouver Writers Fest will host more than 120 authors from across the globe in more than 85 events during the festival. Taking place on Granville Island and in schools across the Lower Mainland, this mainstay of Vancouver's vibrant literary arts scene is not to be missed.

“At the heart of this year’s programming is an invitation to consider the importance of deep conversations — and listening to one another — as we engage in some of the most pressing topics of our time,” says artistic director Leslie Hurtig.

Featured authors this year include: Jane Urquhart, Ann Cleeves, Tanya Talaga, Adam Pottle, Nita Prose, Andrey Kurkov, Gabor Maté, Dionne Brand, Elizabeth Renzetti, Liane Moriarty, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Thuận, Ian Williams, Malcolm Gladwell, Louise Erdrich, Rachel Kushner, Beverley McLachlin, Roddy Doyle, Richard Powers, Drew Hayden-Taylor and Daniel Levitin.

“In addition to discussions with some of the world’s finest literary minds about the crises we share, we’re thrilled to present a range of events that evoke joy and curiosity — about the natural world, the creative process, and the people behind our favourite page-turning reads.”

Whether you're up for some scintillating fiction, evocative non-fiction or poetic feats and family fun, the Vancouver Writers Fest has something for everyone. Check out the full event lineup on the Writers Fest website.

Fill out my online form.

About Vancouver Writers Fest

Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 37th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship festival in October. More than 7,000 of these are students.

In addition to both free and paid for on-stage author events, the Writers Fest also offers educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers in residence and a story competition. [Tyee]

Read more: Books, Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Culture Coverage Do You Want to See in the Weekender?

Take this week's poll