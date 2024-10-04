CONTEST: Win Tickets to Vancouver Writers Fest

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Are you looking for an immersive, thoughtful and inspiring experience to light up your fall? Vancouver Writers Fest is giving away a pair of tickets to three winners for its weeklong festival running Oct. 21 to 27.

The Vancouver Writers Fest will host more than 120 authors from across the globe in more than 85 events during the festival. Taking place on Granville Island and in schools across the Lower Mainland, this mainstay of Vancouver's vibrant literary arts scene is not to be missed.

“At the heart of this year’s programming is an invitation to consider the importance of deep conversations — and listening to one another — as we engage in some of the most pressing topics of our time,” says artistic director Leslie Hurtig.

Featured authors this year include: Jane Urquhart, Ann Cleeves, Tanya Talaga, Adam Pottle, Nita Prose, Andrey Kurkov, Gabor Maté, Dionne Brand, Elizabeth Renzetti, Liane Moriarty, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Thuận, Ian Williams, Malcolm Gladwell, Louise Erdrich, Rachel Kushner, Beverley McLachlin, Roddy Doyle, Richard Powers, Drew Hayden-Taylor and Daniel Levitin.

“In addition to discussions with some of the world’s finest literary minds about the crises we share, we’re thrilled to present a range of events that evoke joy and curiosity — about the natural world, the creative process, and the people behind our favourite page-turning reads.”

Whether you're up for some scintillating fiction, evocative non-fiction or poetic feats and family fun, the Vancouver Writers Fest has something for everyone. Check out the full event lineup on the Writers Fest website.

About Vancouver Writers Fest

Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 37th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship festival in October. More than 7,000 of these are students.

In addition to both free and paid for on-stage author events, the Writers Fest also offers educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers in residence and a story competition.

