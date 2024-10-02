Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Thanks for reading this article from The Tyee. I hope it added something to your day. If we haven't met yet, The Tyee is an independent, non-profit news outlet based in Vancouver, B.C. We've been around since 2003 and our team publishes original in-depth articles every single weekday.

You are able to access all of The Tyee's articles — free of charge — because our non-profit newsroom is supported by thousands of supporters of independent journalism. We call them Tyee Builders, and they contribute an amount that works for them.

Why do we call them "Tyee Builders"? Because they literally help build The Tyee. As our reader contributions grow, we invest all of it back into more original journalism, and adding more talented researchers, writers and editors to our team.

Only about 1 per cent of people who regularly read The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that’s enough to cover half of our total budget. Just 1 per cent of people chipping in means that the other 99 per cent get to enjoy open access to fact-based journalism published by a trusted, independent news organization.

Public interest journalism is vital for our democracy, but the sad truth is that newsrooms across Canada are struggling, and laying off more and more journalists each year. Support from our readers means that we can keep our newsroom staffed, resourced, and showing up every day with new original stories that you won't read anywhere else. It also means that we are accountable to you first, not shareholders (we don't have any) or corporate backers (we don't have any of those, either).

Be a part of making Canadian media better and join Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount and frequency you give, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher



CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Social Tango’

Two lucky Tyee readers will secure seats to catch the local energy of Argentinian dance in Vancouver.

DanceHouse TodayThe Tyee

A group of dancers in colourful, floral dresses and suits perform onstage while musicians play in the background.
Enjoy an evening of incendiary and immersive dance with Agustina Videla’s Social Tango, playing Oct. 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Playhouse. Photo by Paola Evelina.

In honour of Latin American Heritage Month, DanceHouse is bringing the spirit of tango from Argentina to downtown Vancouver.

From artistic director and choreographer Agustina Videla, Social Tango plays Oct. 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Playhouse, presented as part of the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre's Latin Expressions 2024 showcase.

The story follows a shy and hesitant woman as she takes a step into a new world and is swept off her feet by the seductive, sinuous dance form known as tango. Her journey is a celebration of human connection brought to vibrant life by live musicians and a singer, along with evocative multimedia projections.

Born in the bordellos and the working-class arrabales of Buenos Aires, tango has evolved and changed over time, surviving government blacklists and cultural suppression to re-emerge as a vital, electric life force. In milongas, or sites where tango is performed, disparate groups of people come together to embrace sensuality, beauty and connection.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the opening night of Social Tango on Oct. 24. Catch the pre-show talk with Videla, see the performance at 8 p.m., and stay for a free tango dance party hosted by StevenJoannaTango. Get tickets or enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences and the local arts community to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world. [Tyee]

