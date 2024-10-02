CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Social Tango’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

In honour of Latin American Heritage Month, DanceHouse is bringing the spirit of tango from Argentina to downtown Vancouver.

From artistic director and choreographer Agustina Videla, Social Tango plays Oct. 24 to 26 at the Vancouver Playhouse, presented as part of the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre's Latin Expressions 2024 showcase.

The story follows a shy and hesitant woman as she takes a step into a new world and is swept off her feet by the seductive, sinuous dance form known as tango. Her journey is a celebration of human connection brought to vibrant life by live musicians and a singer, along with evocative multimedia projections.

Born in the bordellos and the working-class arrabales of Buenos Aires, tango has evolved and changed over time, surviving government blacklists and cultural suppression to re-emerge as a vital, electric life force. In milongas, or sites where tango is performed, disparate groups of people come together to embrace sensuality, beauty and connection.

One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the opening night of Social Tango on Oct. 24. Catch the pre-show talk with Videla, see the performance at 8 p.m., and stay for a free tango dance party hosted by StevenJoannaTango. Get tickets or enter to win below.

About DanceHouse

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences and the local arts community to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world.

