CONTEST: Win Festival Passes to VIFF

The annual Vancouver International Film Festival is back, showcasing some of the best cinema from around the globe from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

In addition to cinema, VIFF’s spectacular roster includes one-of-a-kind live performances, talks, industry sessions, and other unique events.

The full program features more than 150 feature films, including 70-plus premieres. Titles include Ann Marie Fleming's poignant, thought-provoking Can I Get a Witness?, Payal Kapadia's luminous Mumbai-set drama All We Imagine as Light and Jerome Yoo’s gorgeous, brilliantly structured Mongrels.

The festival’s lineup of powerful documentaries explore stories that change the way we see our world. Thrilling, guerilla-style Balomania immerses us in the secret world of Brazil’s illegal hot-air balloonists. Modernism, Inc. offers an insightful look into the heart and soul of modernism in postwar America. And Living with Wolves embeds us in the French Alps, studying the politics surrounding wolf life in western Europe.

VIFF's expansive lineup of films can be discovered on their website.

About the Vancouver International Film Festival

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival and the year-round programming at the VIFF Centre.

Driven by passion and curatorial excellence, VIFF encourages understanding of the world’s cultures through the art of cinema with the belief that film has a unique ability to celebrate the complexity of the human condition and that it is our responsibility to steward that power toward creating meaningful change in our world.

