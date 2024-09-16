CONTEST: Win Festival Passes to VIFF

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Join Tyee Builders

Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Festival Passes to VIFF

Two lucky readers will receive access to truly explore this year’s spectacular roster of films.

Vancouver International Film Festival 16 Sep 2024The Tyee

A woman with medium-light skin lies on her stomach on a bed looking at her phone. She has short black curly hair and is wearing a bathrobe and slippers. The room is bathed in purple light.
The Mother and the Bear, directed by Johnny Ma, is screening at VIFF this fall. Photo courtesy of Johnny Ma / Elevation Pictures.

The annual Vancouver International Film Festival is back, showcasing some of the best cinema from around the globe from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6.

In addition to cinema, VIFF’s spectacular roster includes one-of-a-kind live performances, talks, industry sessions, and other unique events.

The full program features more than 150 feature films, including 70-plus premieres. Titles include Ann Marie Fleming's poignant, thought-provoking Can I Get a Witness?, Payal Kapadia's luminous Mumbai-set drama All We Imagine as Light and Jerome Yoo’s gorgeous, brilliantly structured Mongrels.

The festival’s lineup of powerful documentaries explore stories that change the way we see our world. Thrilling, guerilla-style Balomania immerses us in the secret world of Brazil’s illegal hot-air balloonists. Modernism, Inc. offers an insightful look into the heart and soul of modernism in postwar America. And Living with Wolves embeds us in the French Alps, studying the politics surrounding wolf life in western Europe.

VIFF's expansive lineup of films can be discovered on their website.

Two lucky readers will each win a VIFF 2024 festival pass, worth $425 each. Winners will meet other film fans and hear what’s hot when they arrive early and join the festival passholder line. Learn more about pass access on the VIFF website. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About the Vancouver International Film Festival

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural organization that operates the internationally acclaimed Vancouver International Film Festival and the year-round programming at the VIFF Centre.

Driven by passion and curatorial excellence, VIFF encourages understanding of the world’s cultures through the art of cinema with the belief that film has a unique ability to celebrate the complexity of the human condition and that it is our responsibility to steward that power toward creating meaningful change in our world. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

