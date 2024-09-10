Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

Dancing Towards Diversity

This season, the Dance Centre highlights the thriving creativity of BC’s dance scene with new collaborations and premieres.

The Dance Centre 10 Sep 2024The Tyee

Four dancers dressed in earth tones and animal masks pose in the forest in front of a large tree trunk.
Co-created by choreographer Sophie Dow and musician Laura Reznek, Agrimony examines the search for authenticity. The Dance Centre presents the West Coast premiere Sept. 20-21. Photo by Vitantonio Spinelli.

The Dance Centre’s 2024-25 season reflects B.C.’s constantly evolving, dynamic and diverse dance community. Its comprehensive program of exciting performances, accessible community programs, residencies and projects, features a roster of artists who work in a wide variety of dance genres, experiment with the form, and explore social, cultural and political themes.

“This season really encapsulates how The Dance Centre has built up, over more than three decades, a range of activities which is unparalleled in Canadian dance,” says executive director Mirna Zagar.

The Global Dance Connections series runs from September to June and features boundary-busting contemporary dance works by Indigenous choreographers Sophie Dow (a collaboration with musician Laura Reznek) and Daina Ashbee; world premieres of works rooted in classical Indian dance forms by Anusha Fernando/Shakti Dance and Gaurav Bhatti, and an exciting new collaboration by Vancouver powerhouse Company 605 and Singapore’s The Human Expression.

The long-running, popular Discover Dance! noon hour series is an accessible and engaging introduction to dance from all traditions. The lineup includes aerialists Corporeal Imago, Arts Umbrella Dance Co., Bollywood specialists Shiamak Vancouver, Chinese classical and folk dance troupe the Lorita Leung Dance Academy, and tap star Danny Nielsen.

A man in loose pants dances shirtless in front of a reflective stage frame. A curtain of twinkling lights is behind the frame.
Singapore’s The Human Expression will collaborate with Vancouver’s Company 605 on a new work, to be presented by The Dance Centre in June 2025. Photo by Crispian Chan.

The 14th edition of The Dance Centre’s biennial Dance In Vancouver takes place in November. This is a celebration of B.C.’s contemporary dance scene, both for local audiences and for curators and presenters who visit from around the world. “Since its inception in 1997, DIV has been instrumental in building connections between local artists and visiting presenters, nurturing touring, exchanges and partnerships,” says Zagar.

This season also sees the appointment of two associate artists. Justine A. Chambers, who is an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University, and Ralph Escamillan, artistic director of FakeKnot and Van Vogue Jam. Each start three-year terms where they choreograph new works, curate programs and events, and build connections with communities. National projects with Montreal-based Circuit-Est Centre Chorégraphique and Tangente in Toronto are additional initiatives to support artistic growth and creative exchange.

The Dance Centre has always had a strong focus on choreographic research and the development of new work. There is an extensive suite of residencies, labs and projects; plus the 12 Minutes Max program for emerging artists. The Dance Centre continues to support hundreds of artists annually through its programs, subsidized or free studio space, resources, information, professional development and other opportunities.

Community programs such as the annual Scotiabank Dance Centre Open House in September and International Dance Day on April 29 provide free, accessible dance experiences for all. The Power of Dance program offers workshops for elementary and high school students, immigrant and refugee youth (in partnership with the Vancouver School Board) and seniors.

“We believe that dance has the power to move people — literally, intellectually and emotionally — and to bring communities together,” says Zagar.

“Our mission is to nurture a thriving dance scene in B.C., both by supporting artists and offering opportunities for people from all backgrounds to experience the art of dance.”

For more information, tickets and series subscriptions, visit the Dance Centre website. [Tyee]

