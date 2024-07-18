CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to 'Bach and Mandolin'

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

From July 27 to Aug. 8, the 2024 Early Music Summer Festival Bach Untamed invites you to experience the composer like you never have before.

With 10 concerts at a variety of venues like the Fox Cabaret and the Chan Centre, the festival brings together local and international musicians with backgrounds ranging from classical to jazz and beyond.

The 2024 summer festival presents beloved works reimagined, such as Bach's famous pieces arranged for mandolin solo, alongside lesser-known treasures like the rarely performed Vespers by Monteverdi.

One lucky reader will win two A-level tickets to the festival finale, Bach and Mandolin with the Pacific Baroque Orchestra and mandolin virtuoso Alon Sariel, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vancouver Playhouse. Enter to win below.

About Early Music Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver has been a vibrant contributor to Vancouver’s cultural scene for nearly 55 years.

With a full season of concerts, a summer festival and a large selection of digital concerts, EMV features the most renowned artists of the international early music scene. It also presents concerts in Victoria.

