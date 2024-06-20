Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to Sail on a Tall Ship

One lucky Tyee reader will win two tickets to an exclusive sailing cruise.

An illustration of the concrete facade of a building over a blue background that reads 'reimagined, reopening.'
On July 1, join RAVEN for an extraordinary day at sea to help raise money for the Heiltsuk Nation. Photo by Michael Gonzales.

This summer, RAVEN is excited to present a unique fundraiser aboard the iconic Providence tall ship in support of Heiltsuk Nation.

On Monday, July 1, embark on a fun-filled voyage in the waters off Vancouver, where the serene beauty of the ocean meets the powerful stories of Heiltsuk’s legal campaign that aims to protect marine ecosystems across the country. Hear from Heiltsuk’s lawyers and RAVEN staff about the legal challenge that came about following an oil spill in 2016.

You’ll set sail for a three-hour cruise, with opportunities to be inspired by the actions the Heiltsuk Nation is taking on all our behalf to protect our coasts. Learn about the Heiltsuk Nation's remarkable journey to reclaim July 1 as Heiltsuk Day, and delve into the legal intricacies with insights from the lawyer on the case, Ruben Tillman.

Heiltsuk's legal campaign

This unique three-hour tour is a fundraiser for the legal fees associated with the Heiltsuk Nation taking the oil shipping company Kirby Corp., Canada and B.C. to court. The case focuses on damages from the catastrophic Nathan E. Stewart spill that leaked toxic fuels into Heiltsuk's marine harvesting areas.

Heiltsuk Nation suffered a violent disruption to their way of life, their economy, their history and identity, and their spiritual connection to the land. The spill contaminated key shellfish harvesting areas and critical habitat for the northern abalone.

A win for the Heiltsuk could toughen oil spill regulations from coast to coast across Canada and set a precedent for Aboriginal title to the foreshore and seabed. It would also strengthen Heiltsuk jurisdiction in the courts so they can manage their territory according to Heiltsuk laws.

With its legal challenge, Heiltsuk Nation is taking power from regulators asleep at the wheel and bringing the responsibility to protect their territory and the ocean back home.

To support this cause, join us for an extraordinary day at sea where every wave carries a story worth hearing. Sailings depart from Vancouver Heritage Harbour on July 1. Limited seats aboard the ship are available, but one lucky reader will recieve two tickets to this exclusive sailing cruise.* Enter to win below and be part of a journey that promises inspiration, education and awe.

* Sailing is not guaranteed and is dependent on the wind. Please note that the Providence crew do their best to catch the wind and have the sails up during a portion of this sailing.

Although we strive to make the cruises as accessible as possible, we recognize that we've partnered with the Providence which was built in 1903. Mobility aids and wheelchairs are unable to board the Providence. We will also like attendees to know that to access the “head,” or bathroom, you are required to go down a ladder.

About RAVEN

Respecting Aboriginal Values and Environmental Needs, or RAVEN, is dedicated to raising legal defense funds to assist Indigenous Nations in accessing justice through the courts. Our mission is to level the playing field so that Indigenous Peoples can protect their rights and traditional territories through the power of the law. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

