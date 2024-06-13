CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum of Anthropology

We're building our election reporting newsroom —
we need your help by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help The Tyee meet the political moment — help us hit our $120,000 target by June 17

B.C. and Canada have two pivotal elections coming up — provincial and federal — that are certain to have large impacts on our lives.

As a veteran B.C. journalist, I can say that this political moment is like no other. The political maps have completely shifted in a short period of time, with the surprising surge of the Conservative Party in B.C. and Canada-wide.

That alone isn't so unusual, but this is all happening in a completely new communications environment. Audiences are fragmented into niche networks where politicians can talk directly to narrow audiences, without the rest of the voting public looking on.

And the news media in Canada is in worse shape than ever before — there simply aren't nearly as many working journalists chasing stories than in decades past.

We here at The Tyee feel a great amount of responsibility to put our journalists to work in this crucial political season. And we need your help to do it.

As a non-profit newsroom without a paywall, we rely on reader support to fund our journalism. We're aiming to raise $120,000 by June 17 to equip our team — will you join us?

- David Beers, Editor-in-chief

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum of Anthropology

One lucky Tyee reader will receive four tickets to visit the newly upgraded building in Vancouver.

Museum of Anthropology 13 Jun 2024The Tyee

An illustration of the concrete facade of a building over a blue background that reads 'reimagined, reopening.'
The Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver has seen a complete rebuilding of its iconic Great Hall. It reopens to the public today. Image submitted.

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is reopening today after an 18-month closure with a complete rebuilding of its iconic Great Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with two new feature exhibitions, a new ceramics installation and new carvings in the Great Hall.

The museum's reopening marks the successful completion of cutting-edge seismic upgrades, plus the revitalization and reinterpretation of displays of Northwest Coast Indigenous carvings, poles, weavings and other works from the past and present.

From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors will be welcomed by traditional Coast Salish song and dance by Tsatsu Stalqayu Coastal Wolf Pack, plus remarks from invited speakers. Admission is free.

Then, from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, MOA is hosting a full, extended weekend of family-friendly fun to celebrate the reopening. Visitors will be treated to dance and music performances, hands-on workshops, staff tours, plus food trucks and half-priced admission.

One lucky Tyee reader will win four admission tickets to MOA to use at their leisure, plus a copy of the Museum of Anthropology catalogue, a stunning and lavishly illustrated volume which highlights 150 treasures from MOA's vast collections. Enter to win below.

Come see MOA, reimagined, and be among the first to visit the newly upgraded museum.

Fill out my online form.

About the Museum of Anthropology

The Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver displays world arts and cultures, in particular works by First Nations of the Pacific Northwest.

As well as being a major tourist destination, MOA is a research and teaching museum, where UBC courses in art, anthropology, archaeology, conservation and museum studies are given. MOA houses close to 50,000 ethnographic objects, as well as 535,000 archaeological objects in its building alone. [Tyee]

Read more: Urban Planning

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Your Municipality’s Water Security?

Take this week's poll