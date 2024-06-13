CONTEST: Win Tickets to the Museum of Anthropology

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The Museum of Anthropology at UBC is reopening today after an 18-month closure with a complete rebuilding of its iconic Great Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with two new feature exhibitions, a new ceramics installation and new carvings in the Great Hall.

The museum's reopening marks the successful completion of cutting-edge seismic upgrades, plus the revitalization and reinterpretation of displays of Northwest Coast Indigenous carvings, poles, weavings and other works from the past and present.

From 5 to 9 p.m., visitors will be welcomed by traditional Coast Salish song and dance by Tsatsu Stalqayu Coastal Wolf Pack, plus remarks from invited speakers. Admission is free.

Then, from Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16, MOA is hosting a full, extended weekend of family-friendly fun to celebrate the reopening. Visitors will be treated to dance and music performances, hands-on workshops, staff tours, plus food trucks and half-priced admission.

One lucky Tyee reader will win four admission tickets to MOA to use at their leisure, plus a copy of the Museum of Anthropology catalogue, a stunning and lavishly illustrated volume which highlights 150 treasures from MOA's vast collections. Enter to win below.

Come see MOA, reimagined, and be among the first to visit the newly upgraded museum.

About the Museum of Anthropology

The Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver displays world arts and cultures, in particular works by First Nations of the Pacific Northwest.

As well as being a major tourist destination, MOA is a research and teaching museum, where UBC courses in art, anthropology, archaeology, conservation and museum studies are given. MOA houses close to 50,000 ethnographic objects, as well as 535,000 archaeological objects in its building alone.

