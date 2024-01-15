CONTEST: Win Tickets to a New Kind of Dance

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win Tickets to a New Kind of Dance

One lucky Tyee reader will receive two tickets to opening night of ‘The Mirror’ in Vancouver this month. It's more than spectacle.

DanceHouse YesterdayThe Tyee

A group of acrobats form a human bridge over a singer in centre stage.
The Mirror, the newest offering from Australia’s Gravity & Other Myths, takes the stage at the Vancouver Playhouse from Jan. 24 to 27. Photo by Andy Phillipson.

This January, DanceHouse and The Cultch co-present The Mirror, by Australian company Gravity & Other Myths.

The corporeal glory of bodies, full of sweat, heat and power, forms the meat of the company’s newest work. The performance group more than lives up to its title, suspending the laws of physics in order to generate a new kind of dance, infused with elements of circus, cabaret, and a light spanking of kink.

Offering much more than a metaphorical peek behind the curtain, The Mirror strips bare the architecture of performance itself. From the grunts, shouts and onstage banter to the price paid for pushing the body to its absolute limit, this is heart-in-your-throat territory, leavened with a hefty dose of humour and some more outré elements from torch songs to sexy underpants.

Scaling the heights of elegance before descending into near-Exorcist contortions, The Mirror loops in the audience for some gleeful conspiring, backstage access, and a wee bit of interactivity.

The feats of strength and balance are staggering enough, but in amongst the fleshy tangles of arms and legs is something more than raw spectacle. A spiritual dimension is also present, created by sheer bodily effort. It is the stuff of awe that soars towards the sublime.

Gravity & Other Myths strives to nurture human connection while challenging the genre of circus through conceptual sophistication and acrobatic virtuosity. They illuminate the complexities of humanity through ingenuity, humour and physical prowess.

One lucky reader will win two tickets to opening night of The Mirror on Jan. 24 at the Vancouver Playhouse, and a $100 Browns Socialhouse gift card. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About DanceHouse and The Cultch

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences and the local arts community to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world.

The Cultch, Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub, has created meaningful, impactful connections across communities for nearly 50 years by offering dynamic contemporary programming in theatre, dance, music, circus and visual arts from Vancouver and across the globe. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll