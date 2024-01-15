CONTEST: Win Tickets to a New Kind of Dance

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

This January, DanceHouse and The Cultch co-present The Mirror, by Australian company Gravity & Other Myths.

The corporeal glory of bodies, full of sweat, heat and power, forms the meat of the company’s newest work. The performance group more than lives up to its title, suspending the laws of physics in order to generate a new kind of dance, infused with elements of circus, cabaret, and a light spanking of kink.

Offering much more than a metaphorical peek behind the curtain, The Mirror strips bare the architecture of performance itself. From the grunts, shouts and onstage banter to the price paid for pushing the body to its absolute limit, this is heart-in-your-throat territory, leavened with a hefty dose of humour and some more outré elements from torch songs to sexy underpants.

Scaling the heights of elegance before descending into near-Exorcist contortions, The Mirror loops in the audience for some gleeful conspiring, backstage access, and a wee bit of interactivity.

The feats of strength and balance are staggering enough, but in amongst the fleshy tangles of arms and legs is something more than raw spectacle. A spiritual dimension is also present, created by sheer bodily effort. It is the stuff of awe that soars towards the sublime.

Gravity & Other Myths strives to nurture human connection while challenging the genre of circus through conceptual sophistication and acrobatic virtuosity. They illuminate the complexities of humanity through ingenuity, humour and physical prowess.

One lucky reader will win two tickets to opening night of The Mirror on Jan. 24 at the Vancouver Playhouse, and a $100 Browns Socialhouse gift card. Enter to win below.

About DanceHouse and The Cultch

DanceHouse connects Vancouver audiences and the local arts community to the international world of dance by presenting exceptional companies that are recognized for their excellence, innovation and international reputation.

Since 2008, DanceHouse has presented vibrant and inspiring companies from Canada and around the world.

The Cultch, Vancouver’s most diverse and innovative arts and cultural hub, has created meaningful, impactful connections across communities for nearly 50 years by offering dynamic contemporary programming in theatre, dance, music, circus and visual arts from Vancouver and across the globe.

