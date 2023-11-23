Eight More Local Books That Make for Perfect Holiday Gifting

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Why do local books make the perfect gift?

Here’s three reasons. They have minimal to no plastics, so are good for the environment; things locally made and sold support the local economy, and people love reading books.

So here are eight gift-worthy selections, all hailing from Canadian independent literary publishers. To help you pick the perfect gift, see who we’ve earmarked these reads for. From new parents to gamers to cat lovers, there’s something for everyone. For even more suggestions, check out yesterday’s summary, with eight more books to choose from! Carry the spirit of independent publishing still further and find these books at your favourite local independent bookstore.

For any new parent (or anyone who likes a dad joke)

Radio Jet Lag

By Gregor Craigie

(Cormorant Books)

All the coffee in the world can’t keep Stephen Millburn from floundering at his new job as an early-morning radio host. With a new baby at home and an irate boss at work, Stephen is barely holding it together. This hilarious and heartwarming story is relatable to any parent — or any person — trying to balance their work and the rest of their life all at once.

With just the right amount of heart and humanity, Gregor Craigie’s Radio Jet Lag is an amusing and common tale of an often chaotic medium and the serious stories it seeks to tell.

For all the Bens in your life: a braided memoir for Benjamins navigating identity, birth and grief

The Book of Benjamin

By Ben Robinson

(Palimpsest Press)

If you’re looking for links between babies and bibles and the exploration of how our names can shape our self-understanding, this memoir mash-up is the existential guide you’re looking for.

Coming in at a mere 95 pages, this big-feeling book is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, your back pocket or your fave fanny pack. Perfect for long bus rides or afternoons in a café when contemplation of your name and how it relates to your lived experience is top of mind. Not sure what questions to ask about your name? Ben asks them.

Let this Ben be your etymological investigator — and you too can discover the mysteries of contrast between names, family, death and identity.

For the gamer with an old soul and literary tastes

Beautiful Beautiful

By Brandon Reid

(Nightwood Editions)

Redbird here, narrator of this here story about Derik Mormin, who uncovers the traumatic history of his ancestors and reconciles the seemingly unreconcilable, the beauty of each the Indigenous and “western” way of life — hence Beautiful Beautiful. Make sure to smash that like button.

We’re here to bring light to an otherwise grave subject, friends. It’s only natural to laugh while crying. I bring story to life. One minute I’m a songbird singing from a bough, the next, I’m rapture. I connect you to the realm of spirit.... Well, as best I can, given your mundane allocation.

Follow us through primordial visions, dance with a cannibal (don’t worry, they’re friendly once tamed) and discover what it takes to be united. Together, we’ll have fun. So tuck in, and believe what you’ll believe, for who knows what yesterday brings. Amen and all my relations, all my relations and amen.

For anyone wanting to grapple with climate disaster through fiction

Rains, At Times Heavy

By Debi Goodwin

(Caitlin Press)

Experience the resilience of the human spirit in the face of environmental turmoil.

Linden’s grandfather drowned trying to save others when Hurricane Hazel lashed an unprepared Toronto. The hippie father she never knew died in the monsoons of India. Her husband slipped from life on the black ice of freezing rain. In her work as a climatologist, Linden knows the world faces more natural disasters.

When a long-concealed letter unveils a half-sibling in California, she embarks on a journey to Death Valley, a place filled with cherished memories of her husband. Amidst the arid desert, she seeks her brother and unravels the enigma of her father's abandonment. Determined never to rely on anyone again, she learns a profound lesson: life, like the weather, must be embraced fully between storms.

Rains, At Times Heavy is a must-read for anyone seeking to explore the profound impact of environmental challenges through captivating fiction.

For the person in your life who is big-hearted, critically minded and curious about social justice

Sonnets from a Cell

By Bradley Peters

(Brick Books)

Bradley Peters’ debut poetry collection is a dizzying constellation of cagelights, streetlights, flashlights and spinning wheels, illuminating confined spaces both literal and figurative. Drawing on his own experiences as a teenager and young adult in and out of the Canadian prison system, Peters has written both a moving personal reckoning and an eloquently damning account of our violence- and enforcement-obsessed capitalist and patriarchal cultures.

A heady mix of sensory deprivation and jacked up senses, Sonnets from a Cell is a testament to poetry’s capacity to balance opposing and sometimes irreconcilable forces. Accounting for violence without solely being a story of violence, interested in ideas of redemption without being at all sentimental, these are sonnet-garlands of barbed wire. They’re written in a language that joins prison vernacular with teenage skateboard vernacular to create a distinct and contemporary retrofit of the form. This book will both move you and change your mind.

For the cozy mystery and cat lovers in your life

The Cat Looked Back

By Louise Carson

(Signature Editions)

The Cat Looked Back is the sixth book in the cat cozy mystery series, the Maples Mysteries. Housekeeper Prudence Crick expects a peaceful month by the river housesitting at the Maples, her employer Gerry Coneybear’s beautiful old home. (And cat-sitting Gerry’s 20 cats, too!)

But instead of peace, she gets trouble. Ghosts of the past haunt her, including her murdered bank robber ex-husband. And she’s bedevilled by the present. When two houses are burned to the ground in suspicious circumstances, she’s drawn to the scene of the crime and into the lives of its victims, including one uncatchable cat.

But more: she’s reached a crossroads. Should she change jobs? Buy a new home? Get married? And what should she bake for that tea party she’s hosting? Louise Carson’s latest cozy mystery is full of delectable desserts, fast friendships and, of course, an abundance of cats — sure to delight mystery and cat lovers alike.

For the social justice advocate with an interest in race, history and national sports

Races: The Trials and Triumphs of Canada's Fastest Family

Valerie Jerome

(Goose Lane Editions)

In the 1960s, Harry Jerome set seven world records, earning him the title of the world’s fastest man. His grandfather, John “Army” Howard, was Canada’s first Black Olympian. Harry’s sister, Valerie, competed for Canada at the 1960 Rome Olympics. In Races, Valerie Jerome sets the record straight on her heroic family’s history and the racism they fought along the way.

For those who are seeking to create today the world we want to live in tomorrow

Anticapitalist Economy in Rojava: The Contradictions of Revolution in the Kurdish Struggle

By Azize Aslan

(Daraja Press)

Jorge Alonso Chair award-winner Azize Aslan looks at the anticapitalist economy and the organization of social relations in the context of the revolution and autonomy of Rojava (Kurdistan-Syria): politically, personally and critically.

As someone who has grown up during the Kurdish revolution, Aslan acknowledges her own subjectivity — writing not as a they but as a we — even as she is troubled by its difficulties and contradictions, as well as the limitations and historical problems of the phenomenon of the revolution itself. This is a nuanced look at the Kurdish revolution and revolutions everywhere, from an on-the-ground activist and academic who ultimately writes from a place of compassion and desire for freedom.

Happy holidays, and happy gifting! For more great literary gift ideas, peruse yesterday’s offerings.

