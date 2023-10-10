CONTEST: Win Tickets to See Avant-Garde Music in Vancouver

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

From expansive dronescapes to novel sounds coaxed through uniquely crafted digital augmentation, Vox Organi is a festival of unusual and unexpected music performed on Vancouver’s largest pipe organ. From Oct. 19 to 21, Vancouver New Music presents the latest edition of its annual three-day festival at Pacific Spirit United Church.

A stellar lineup of Canadian and international artists will approach this impressive instrument each with their own voice and vision. Featuring Sandra Boss, Sarah Davachi, Elisa Ferrari/John Brennan/Bárbara Lázara, gamut inc, Blake Hargreaves, loscil/Lawrence English and Giulio Tosti, the performances start at 8 p.m. each night with artist talks at 7:15.

Sandra Boss is a composer from Denmark who manifests the familiar in new and surprising ways. She works with home-built extensions and expansions of the classical instruments, and the organ has especially taken on a distinctive role in her practice. She has made works for church organs, reed organs and electronic organs.

Since the early 1990s Blake Hargreaves has explored the sonic and expressive possibilities of the pipe organ through experimentation and improvisation. Recently this practice has expanded to unfamiliar instruments, excavating new creations at each novel interaction. Hargreaves has documented such actions with nearly 100 pipe organs across the Americas and Europe.

One lucky Tyee reader will win tickets to their performance on Oct. 19. Enter to win below.

About Vancouver New Music

Supporting creativity, innovation, curiosity and a multiplicity of voices and ideas, Vancouver New Music is committed to embracing the expansion of current modes of sound and music creation.

Founded in 1973, Vancouver New Music regularly commissions and premieres new works by Canadian and international composers, as well as an annual festival that focuses on a theme within the new music landscape and explores the interaction of contemporary music with other disciplines such as theatre, installation and media arts.

Read more: Music