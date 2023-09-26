Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

CONTEST: Win Five Books from BC and Yukon

One Tyee reader will win a bundle of books from a genre of their choice: fiction, non-fiction or poetry.

BC and Yukon Book Prizes YesterdayThe Tyee
A collage of book covers make up a tiled mosaic.
The finalists for the 2023 BC and Yukon Book Prizes. Image submitted.

British Columbia and Yukon are home to a host of inspiring authors, illustrators and creators. Since 1985, the BC and Yukon Book Prizes have been celebrating the books being written and published in the province and territory.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 the BC and Yukon Book Prizes announced the winners of the 39th annual Book Prizes, including the winners of the 2023 Borealis Prize and the 2023 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence.

The books written by this year’s winners and finalists have joined our past celebrated authors to become must-reads. Past winners have included Patrick Lane, Eden Robinson, Charlotte Gill and Monique Gray Smith.

The BC and Yukon Book Prizes wants to share the great books of this year’s prizes with you. If you love poetry, fiction, non-fiction or have young readers eager for new books, enter to win five of our shortlisted books below.

About BC and Yukon Book Prizes

The BC and Yukon Book Prizes celebrate the achievements of British Columbia and Yukon writers, illustrators and publishers. The 10 prizes presented annually are awarded by members of a non-profit society who represent all facets of the publishing and writing community. [Tyee]

