CONTEST: Win a $225 Emily Carr Prize Pack

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee Today ➡
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

CONTEST: Win a $225 Emily Carr Prize Pack

Develop your creative vision and grow your skillset with continuing ed.

Emily Carr University YesterdayTheTyee.ca

EmilyCarrTeenProgramsStudent.jpg
From pre-university courses and workshops for youth to part-time and full-time certificates for adults, Emily Carr provides flexible and comprehensive learning pathways. Photo of 2019 Summer Institute for Teens exhibition student via Emily Carr.

Set your creativity free with Emily Carr University continuing studies! Be inspired with a visit to our new, versatile campus to see what’s on in the gallery spaces, and leave with a souvenir from READ Books.

With over 100 programs to choose from, there’s something for every step of your learning journey. From pre-university courses and workshops for youth to part-time and full-time certificates for adults, we provide flexible and comprehensive learning pathways for students to achieve their goals.

The lucky winner will receive a prize pack worth $225 to explore what Emily Carr has to offer: a $150 gift certificate good for any of the university’s continuing ed courses or workshops, a $50 gift certificate to the campus bookstore, and a tote bag. Enter to win below.

Fill out my online form.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research. Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

ECU Continuing Studies offers accessible and innovative opportunities for lifelong learning in art and design.

Programs focusing on skills development, creativity and personal and professional growth complement credit programs and serve the diverse needs of a multi-generational community of learners. [Tyee]

Read more: Education

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: What Do You Think of Our New Look?

Take this week's poll