CONTEST: Win a $225 Emily Carr Prize Pack

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Set your creativity free with Emily Carr University continuing studies! Be inspired with a visit to our new, versatile campus to see what’s on in the gallery spaces, and leave with a souvenir from READ Books.

With over 100 programs to choose from, there’s something for every step of your learning journey. From pre-university courses and workshops for youth to part-time and full-time certificates for adults, we provide flexible and comprehensive learning pathways for students to achieve their goals.

The lucky winner will receive a prize pack worth $225 to explore what Emily Carr has to offer: a $150 gift certificate good for any of the university’s continuing ed courses or workshops, a $50 gift certificate to the campus bookstore, and a tote bag. Enter to win below.

About Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Emily Carr University of Art + Design is a world leader in education and research. Encouraging experimentation at the intersections of art, design, media and technology, ECU merges studio practice, research and critical theory in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

ECU Continuing Studies offers accessible and innovative opportunities for lifelong learning in art and design.

Programs focusing on skills development, creativity and personal and professional growth complement credit programs and serve the diverse needs of a multi-generational community of learners.

Read more: Education