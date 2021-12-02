Celebrate Indigenous Stewardship at the Miác̓i Canned Salmon Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

JOIN US WHAT: Miác̓i: Canned Salmon Music Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2:30 to 10 p.m. PST

WHERE: Livestreamed online or in-person at the Vancouver Art Gallery



In the growing effort to protect wild Pacific salmon from being wiped out like the East Coast cod, what’s a West Coaster to do?

Support direct action to stop habitat destruction. Back First Nations’ efforts to exert their rights and title over their territories with Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Help promote economic diversity in coastal communities. Recognize and champion the importance of salmon to coastal cultures.

The fact is, this Saturday you can do all that and more by joining B.C.’s Coastal First Nations and their partners by tuning in to the first ever Miác̓i: Canned Salmon Music Festival.

“Miác̓i is designed to share Indigenous stewardship principles with British Columbians, and to demonstrate the importance of healthy salmon to Coastal First Nations,” says Yáláƛí Megan Humchitt, from Waglisla, Bella Bella, on B.C.’s central coast.

Humchitt, an elected councillor of the Haíɫzaqv Tribal Council, is one of the organizers of the festival, which is a co-creation of the Haíɫzaqv, or Heiltsuk, and the Coastal First Nations.

“Our communities are working together to build a strong, conservation-based economy that recognizes our title and rights, and protects our culture and ecosystems,” says Christine Smith-Martin, executive director of Coastal First Nations. “Miác̓i is a wonderful expression of our collective determination to keep our communities healthy — starting with wild salmon!”

Sponsored by Rogers Media, Miác̓i: Canned Salmon Music Festival features Indigenous artists from Bella Bella, Kitasoo, Haida Gwaii and other Indigenous communities. Recorded at Vancouver Art Gallery, the concert will be broadcast live online on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST and is free for members of the public to experience, although donations are encouraged.

Performers include Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Carsen Gray, Jason Camp and the Posers, Murray Porter, Candace Curr, Saltwater Hank, Hayley Wallis, Kristi Lane Sinclair and more. Interviews with Indigenous leaders, artists and community members will also be part of the broadcast.

Miác̓i is designed to share Indigenous stewardship principles with British Columbians, and to demonstrate the importance of healthy salmon to coastal nations. The concert will also celebrate the Haíɫzaqv Nation’s purchase of Shearwater, a former sportfishing resort that will now be run by the Haíɫzaqv as an ecotourism destination.

While the whole event is free to the public, the organizers encourage donations that will support the Wet’suwet’en land protectors’ legal defence fund. “You can make a donation to keep salmon — and salmon protectors — swimming strong for generations to come,” Humchitt said.

Tickets and further information are available at the Canned Salmon Music Festival website here.

Read more: Indigenous, Music