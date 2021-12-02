Celebrate Indigenous Stewardship at the Miác̓i Canned Salmon Festival

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Celebrate Indigenous Stewardship at the Miác̓i Canned Salmon Festival

Free event features a rock-star lineup of musicians and storytellers. Don't miss it this Saturday.

Salmon Nation Today | TheTyee.ca

CannedSalmonFest.jpg
Catch the Canned Salmon festival showcase this Saturday, Dec. 4.

In the growing effort to protect wild Pacific salmon from being wiped out like the East Coast cod, what’s a West Coaster to do?

Support direct action to stop habitat destruction. Back First Nations’ efforts to exert their rights and title over their territories with Indigenous-led conservation initiatives. Help promote economic diversity in coastal communities. Recognize and champion the importance of salmon to coastal cultures.

The fact is, this Saturday you can do all that and more by joining B.C.’s Coastal First Nations and their partners by tuning in to the first ever Miác̓i: Canned Salmon Music Festival.

“Miác̓i is designed to share Indigenous stewardship principles with British Columbians, and to demonstrate the importance of healthy salmon to Coastal First Nations,” says Yáláƛí Megan Humchitt, from Waglisla, Bella Bella, on B.C.’s central coast.

Humchitt, an elected councillor of the Haíɫzaqv Tribal Council, is one of the organizers of the festival, which is a co-creation of the Haíɫzaqv, or Heiltsuk, and the Coastal First Nations.

“Our communities are working together to build a strong, conservation-based economy that recognizes our title and rights, and protects our culture and ecosystems,” says Christine Smith-Martin, executive director of Coastal First Nations. “Miác̓i is a wonderful expression of our collective determination to keep our communities healthy — starting with wild salmon!”

Sponsored by Rogers Media, Miác̓i: Canned Salmon Music Festival features Indigenous artists from Bella Bella, Kitasoo, Haida Gwaii and other Indigenous communities. Recorded at Vancouver Art Gallery, the concert will be broadcast live online on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST and is free for members of the public to experience, although donations are encouraged.

SalmonFestSponsorsBanner.jpg

Performers include Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Carsen Gray, Jason Camp and the Posers, Murray Porter, Candace Curr, Saltwater Hank, Hayley Wallis, Kristi Lane Sinclair and more. Interviews with Indigenous leaders, artists and community members will also be part of the broadcast.

Miác̓i is designed to share Indigenous stewardship principles with British Columbians, and to demonstrate the importance of healthy salmon to coastal nations. The concert will also celebrate the Haíɫzaqv Nation’s purchase of Shearwater, a former sportfishing resort that will now be run by the Haíɫzaqv as an ecotourism destination.

While the whole event is free to the public, the organizers encourage donations that will support the Wet’suwet’en land protectors’ legal defence fund. “You can make a donation to keep salmon — and salmon protectors — swimming strong for generations to come,” Humchitt said.

Tickets and further information are available at the Canned Salmon Music Festival website here. [Tyee]

Read more: Indigenous, Music

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Are You Preparing for the Next Climate Disaster?

Take this week's poll